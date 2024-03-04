Neighbours shares secrets of the show's 9,000th episode

Neighbours spoilers follow from Monday's episode (March 4), which is streaming now on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours' script producer Shane Isheev has explained the show's approach to its milestone 9,000th episode.

The long-running Australian soap released Episode 9,000 on Amazon Freevee on Monday – giving fans a treat with Easter Eggs and nods to the past.

Episode 9,000 has a "villains" theme as original character Paul Robinson takes centre stage.

Aaron Brennan pays a visit to Paul's new girlfriend Chelsea Murphy at Lassiters and tries to warn her off by listing various misdeeds from the bad boy's past.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Paul also reflects on his own villainous antics in the form of a voice-over in the opening and closing scenes.

Meanwhile, pregnant Krista Sinclair considers baby names but leaves her boyfriend Leo Tanaka alarmed by considering Finn, Izzy and Darcy – nods to past villains Finn Kelly, Izzy Hoyland and Darcy Tyler.

Leo quips: "Might as well go for Robert and Andrea while you're at it."

Finally, when Nicolette Stone allows Paul to spend some time with his granddaughter Isla, the little girl jokes that one of her dolls is 9,000 years old.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Paul jokes: "9,000 years old? That's nearly as old as me."

Writing on X today, Shane – who penned the script for this episode – told fans: "There were quite a few ideas on the table for EP 9,000. Our plans kept evolving and changing out of necessity but I'm happy where we landed.

"It's a low-key celebration, but director Tenika Smith did an amazing job making sure the episode still felt special.

"I really wanted to find a way to celebrate an aspect of the show that hasn't been highlighted during other milestones. It's something Neighbours couldn't live without… villains!

"And who better to put front and centre? Everyone's favourite villain, Paul Robinson, who's been there since EP 1 (so technically is turning 9,000 himself).

"I hope you enjoy the eps. I hope you enjoy the Easter Eggs. It was an honour to write."

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

