Neighbours' Smith reveals he has terminal cancer

Neighbours actor Ian Smith, who plays Harold Bishop on the Australian soap, has announced he is leaving the show after revealing he has terminal cancer.

The 86-year-old told Australia's 10 News First programme he had pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer.

"I found out a few months back that I have cancer, that I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to die," he said.

Actress Anne Charleston, who played Madge, will return alongside Bishop for some of his last scenes.

Smith said: "I've had three chemos - although, the first one wasn't chemo, it was immunotherapy, which is reasonably new to the medical world.

"I've really put my hand up, I think just to be a guinea pig plus the fact I don't want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can - and if they can do that, I'm very happy.

"But I wake up every morning hoping there's no pain, because I know that's the beginning of the bad part".

Sad news

A post on the Neighbours X account says: "Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street.

"We're sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop.

"Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it's been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years."

The soap said: "In what context Anne will appear is yet to be revealed - but to have the iconic couple reunited will be one final treat for fans.

"Erinsborough won't quite be the same again - but rest assured that Harold is set to have a send-off fit for Ramsay Street royalty."

Old flame

Smith told 10 News First about the death of his wife Gail, from cancer, in 2019.

"That, really, I think if that hadn't happened, I'd be a lot worse off now - but my life finished then," he said.

"I've seen so many deaths.

"I've seen some good ones and I've seen bad ones - and I'm hoping I'll go the nice way."

Smith first appeared in Neighbours in 1987, playing an old flame of Madge's.

Due to appear in only a few episodes, his much-loved character ended up staying until 1991, when Harold was washed out to sea while on holiday.

He returned to the soap in 1996, until 2009 - and after a few subsequent guest appearances, came back as a regular earlier this year.