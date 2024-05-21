Neighbours' Susan and Terese to be blackmailed in poo mystery

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' Susan and Terese will be blackmailed in upcoming scenes after the real identity of 'Dr Pooper' identity is uncovered.

In scenes airing on the soap next week, Karl – who has been publicly branded as 'Dr Pooper' amid false rumours he's been defecating in people's gardens during bike rides – catches the real perpetrator in action while he's out on a solo bike ride.

Although he can't see the individual's face, Karl notices that the cyclist is wearing a YAHMIL ('Young and Hot Males in Lycra') jersey.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours to confirm Haz Devkar's fate after exit dilemma



Determined to clear his name (and hopefully Erinsborough's gardens), Karl asks Aaron to help him by infiltrating the YAHMILs.

However, when Aaron fails to uncover any information, Karl is forced to take further action, to bring the real culprit to justice.

Later on, Aaron successfully manages to infiltrate the YAHMILs and discovers that the real pooper is Jacob, the man he flirted with just days earlier.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: 11 huge Neighbours spoilers for this week

Aaron heads to Eirini Rising to share the photographic evidence with Karl, who's later stunned when Jacob shows up with his grandmother Shirley Burchmore.

A furious Karl confronts Jacob and demands that he publicly own up to being 'Dr Pooper', but Shirley isn't prepared to let her family name be tarnished and comes up with another idea.

She tells Susan and Terese that she won't buy a studio at the Eirini Rising retirement complex if Karl outs Jacob as the culprit, adding that she'll also ask her friends to pull out of their purchases.

Will Shirley's threat keep Karl quiet?

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like