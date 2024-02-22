Neighbours teenager JJ Varga-Murphy to be punished over knife secret

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' JJ Varga-Murphy will be punished after confessing to his knife secret next week.

New scenes will see the teenager arm himself with a knife as his war with Slade Westall escalates, notably after being attacked by the villain in the Lassiters complex during a visit with younger brother Dex.

JJ then steals the knife from Harold's Café, though is suddenly forced to hide the weapon between the school's lockers and corridor wall when his mum Cara turns up.

Things get riskier given the Education Department is visiting Erinsborough High due to the proposed merger with Terese Willis' planned retirement village, and sure enough the knife is discovered by Curtis Perkins, leading to an immediate lockdown.

In follow-on scenes set to air next Thursday (February 29), doubt grows over whether the weapon was brought in by the gang after discovering it is a commercial kitchen knife.

When Lana from the Department leaves, she is undecided about the consequences given the full story is unknown, and Jane is frustrated that Terese couldn’t be of more help.

Local police sergeant Andrew soon learns that the knife went missing from Harold's Café during the lunch rush, leading to JJ, Dex and Nell being interrogated as they were on the scene at the time.

While JJ initially covers, his guilt overpowers him and he later admits that he stole the knife. As a consequence, he receives a warning from Andrew and suspension from school.

Dex questions what will happen to Slade given he assaulted JJ, Andrew admitting bringing charges will be hard as there were no other witnesses. As such, JJ's fear of the villain persists.

