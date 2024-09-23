Neighbours' Terese to break down after Toadie's exit

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours airs emotional scenes for Terese Willis next week as she struggles following Toadie Rebecchi's departure from Erinsborough.

Terese is left torn over who to seek support from after her estranged husband leaves town with his children Nell and Hugo.

Toadie recently ended his marriage to Terese after realising that he hadn't fully processed his grief for his late wife Sonya.

Since then, Toadie has decided to make a fresh start in Colac and his final episode airs later this week.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

In next week's aftermath scenes, Terese seeks a distraction by checking in on her ex-husband Paul Robinson following his involvement in the hostage situation at The Waterhole.

Although it's reassuring for Terese to be back in Paul's orbit, she ends up leaving him before she gets too comfortable – wary of falling back into old habits after their acrimonious history.

Terese seeks out her friend and Eirini Rising colleague Susan Kennedy for support instead, but she finds that the Kennedys are preoccupied with comforting Holly Hoyland following her involvement in the siege.

Susan and Karl miss the fact that Terese is desperate for company, and things don't go much better when Terese tries to find Jane Harris and finds her similarly busy.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

When Terese bumps into Paul again, it's clear that he's the only one who can see how much she's struggling.

Paul offers Terese a friendly ear, but she fights temptation and turns him down.

Terese claims that she's looking forward to having the house to herself for a cosy night in, but once she's alone at home, she's confronted by a reminder of everything she lost with Toadie.

As Terese breaks down, what does the future hold for her?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, September 30. Check out our collection of 15 spoiler pictures to see next week's episodes in more detail.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

