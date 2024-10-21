Neighbours' Terese Willis to spark further suspicion in alcohol story

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours favourite Terese Willis struggles to hide her alcohol relapse next week.

Susan Kennedy, Leo Tanaka and Paul Robinson are among those who get suspicious as Terese's erratic behaviour continues.

Earlier this month, Terese fell off the wagon as she struggled to cope with the sad breakdown of her marriage to Toadie Rebecchi.

Feeling lonely and isolated after Toadie left Erinsborough with his children Nell and Hugo, an emotional Terese started drinking wine in secret.

Next week, Terese returns home after a day away from Ramsay Street, which she only organised so that she could drink away from prying eyes.

Terese is stunned to be presented with a very bare front garden at No.22 following some recent landscaping work.

Although initially confused, Terese quickly realises she has no room for complaint as the landscaper has precisely followed her exact instructions, which she sent over email while drunk.

Susan questions Terese over the bizarre changes but is confused when Terese claims that it's what she wanted.

Later, Terese tries to distract everyone by claiming that she had a brilliant time away with her daughter Piper Willis – even helping her and Tyler Brennan out with a renovation.

Leo tips off Paul about Terese's mysterious trip and her strange attitude towards the landscaping work.

Paul is concerned, but will he question Terese or continue to take a step back?

Ahead of these scenes, Monday's episode (October 21) saw Terese's stepdaughter Nell question her about her drinking after returning to Ramsay Street and finding her with a bottle of wine.

Terese lied that she was tempted to drink but hadn't yet acted on her desire. She and Nell ultimately struck a deal to keep each other's secrets, as Nell had made a return visit to Erinsborough without Toadie's permission.

Neighbours airs the Terese, Paul, Susan and Leo scenes on Monday, October 28.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website.

Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

Readers can also contact Drinkaware.

