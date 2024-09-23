Neighbours' Wendy to be rejected by Andrew after siege shock

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours reveals an uncertain future for Wendy and Andrew Rodwell's marriage next week.

The couple struggle to get back on track following the revelation that Wendy was trapped with Quinn Lao during a siege at The Waterhole.

This week's episodes see Heath Royce's former bodyguard Justin hold several characters at gunpoint at the bar. The frightening incident comes as Justin tries to get Heath's stolen money back from Holly Hoyland.

As the drama unfolds, Wendy hides out in The Waterhole's office with Quinn.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Her husband Andrew is shocked when their presence is uncovered, as Wendy has repeatedly promised to stay away from Quinn following the recent romantic chemistry between them.

Next week, Wendy desperately tries to explain herself to Andrew but gets upset when he seems unwilling to hear her out.

When Andrew storms off rather than listen to Wendy, she's forced to confide in her daughter Sadie about what happened instead.

Sadie sympathises with her mum when Wendy explains that Quinn tricked her into meeting him again, claiming to be her next university mentor.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wendy suggests to Andrew that she could apply to put an intervention order on Quinn in the hope that he stops pestering her.

Andrew harshly dismisses this, claiming that Wendy is the problem rather than Quinn.

The police sergeant goes on to complain that Wendy and Quinn's surprise presence at The Waterhole distracted him at a crucial moment when he was dealing with the hostage situation.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

This caused Andrew to freeze up and humiliate himself in front of colleagues, and jeopardise the safety of those trapped inside the building.

As Wendy continues her attempts to make amends, she's left upset as Andrew keeps on rejecting her. Could their marriage be in serious trouble?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, September 30. Check out our collection of 15 spoiler pictures to see next week's storylines in full.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

