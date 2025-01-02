Neil Young turns down Glastonbury slot

Neil Young, pictured at Glastonbury in 2009, is known for hits like Heart of Gold and Rockin' in the Free World [Getty Images]

Rock star Neil Young has announced he will not be performing at this year's Glastonbury, saying he believes the festival, which is partnered with the BBC, is "now under corporate control".

The 79-year-old Canadian wrote on his website that he and his band the Chrome Hearts "were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favourite outdoor gigs" but will now not be at Worthy Farm in June.

"We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in," said Young, who headlined Glastonbury in 2009.

"It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being."

Young thanked fans on his website for seeing him and his band last time they were at the festival, adding: "We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be.

"Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour."

The BBC has declined to comment on Young's website post.

BBC News has also contacted Glastonbury Festival and Young for comment.

The festival has worked closely with the BBC since 1997, and is its exclusive broadcast partner.

Young headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2009 - alongside Bruce Springsteen and Blur - ending his set with an extended version of his track Rockin' In The Free World and a cover of The Beatles classic A Day In The Life.

His performance came 12 years later than planned, after he'd originally been forced to pull out through injury after cutting his finger making a sandwich.

Previous Glastonbury appearance

In 2009, fans left comments on the Glastonbury website asking why the BBC was not showing all of Young's set on the website or on TV.

The corporation said at the time it had "spent the last couple of months" negotiating with Young's management about what they could show.

"Neil's management agreed to let TV and radio broadcast five songs as they watched and listened to his performance. They believe in the live event and retaining its mystery and that of their artist," the BBC said.

"They have decided to make one song available online over the weekend to give a flavour of his set. That's Rockin' In The Free World and that's their decision."

Glastonbury, the UK's biggest music festival, returns to Somerset from 25 June, with Rod Stewart being the only headliner officially named so far in the Sunday "legends slot".

Guitar hero Nile Rodgers appeared to accidentally confirm that he and Chic would also be playing, during an acceptance speech at the Rolling Stone Awards in November.

Tickets sold out in about 35 minutes organisers said in November, adding that any not fully paid for by April will be put up for resale.