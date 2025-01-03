Neil Young Says He Actually Will Play Glastonbury, Blames Previous Boycott on an ‘Error in Information’

Neil Young has walked back his decision to boycott this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Earlier this week the musician announced he would not be playing the festival after the BBC, the festival’s broadcast partner, had “wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in.” Young, who headlined Glasto in 2009, added that the event had become a “corporate turn-off.”

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Young updated fans he had changed his mind and would be participating after all, blaming his previous decision on “an error in the information received.”

“Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved,” he wrote on his website. “Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!”

Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis also weighed in, writing on Instagram: “What a start to the year! Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that’s why we love him. We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June.”

Eavis’s statement makes Young the second act to be confirmed as part of this year’s line-up after Rod Stewart, who will play the “teatime legend” slot.

Glastonbury, which takes place in the U.K. from June 25 to 29, is broadcast across the BBC’s many platforms, including television, radio, streaming and web, having first signed on as a partner in 1997. The network is reported to send over 500 staff members to cover the five-day event each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.