Nell Tiger Free encounters dark evil in The First Omen teaser trailer

Nell Tiger Free is seen encountering a dark evil in the trailer for horror film The First Omen.

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios released a teaser for the upcoming movie, which is a prequel to the 1976 supernatural and psychological suspense film The Omen.

The new film follows a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service before she encounters a darkness that leads her to question her faith.

In the trailer, Game Of Thrones actress Free, 24, is seen wearing a religious uniform in a series of clips that also show a car crash, a woman screaming and a baby being carried that is swaddled in fabric.

The one-minute teaser opens with a bird’s-eye shot of a nun lying on the floor, before it switches to show two nuns lying on the floor, mouthing what looks to be prayers.

Some of the clips play in reverse and there is footage of nuns walking up the stairs backwards.

There is also a clip of Love Actually actor Bill Nighy who is dressed in clerical wear.

Bill Nighy stars in The First Omen (Ian West/PA)

Text pops up throughout the trailer. The words read: “To control those. Who don’t believe. Create. Something to fear.”

The teaser ends with a clip of a bloodshot eyeball that darts around the screen as an unknown voice says: “You don’t have to be afraid. This child is his way.”

The film, directed by Arkasha Stevenson, also stars Tawfeek Barhom, known for Cairo Conspiracy, and Brazilian actress Sonia Braga, among others.

There were three sequels to The Omen, a film about a child thought to be the Antichrist, as well as a 2006 reboot starring American actress Julia Stiles.

The film will open in cinemas on April 5, according to 20th Century Studios.