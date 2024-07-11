Nelly Furtado Says She Has a Song for a Taylor Swift Collaboration: 'She's an Icon!'

The "Maneater" singer will drop her new album, '7,' this September

Mathew Tsang/Getty, James Devaney/GC Images Nelly Furtado, Taylor Swift

Nelly Furtado has a song picked out for a potential collaboration with Taylor Swift.

The "Maneater" singer, 45, shared in an interview with Extra shared on Thursday, July 11 that she penned a tune for Swift, 34, that the Eras touring star hasn’t heard yet.

"I have a song for Taylor," she said, noting the track was produced by Australian EDM artist Dom Dolla, who is a pal of Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce. "Dom is friends with Travis, so let’s get it poppin'! We want Taylor on it!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Furtado brought up the song after speaking with the outlet about meeting Swift at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards, where Furtado presented Swift with the song of the year award.



Noam Galai/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Eras Tour in Zurich, Switzerland

Related: Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado Drop First New Song in 16 Years — Listen to 'Keep Going Up'

“It kind of surreal for me,” Furtado said to Extra. “I take these long breaks away from music and sometimes I feel like a music librarian trapped in a pop star's body, so every time I come back out from the woods I’m like ‘I’m back from the woods! I'm back from my cave!’ ”



"I meet other artists and they like my music, like a Taylor Swift, it's kind of like, 'Oh f---, that's cool!" she continued. "'Really, you were singing my song at a party?' You kind of forget that you've been around awhile."



“She’s an icon!” Furtado gushed during a July 11 sit-down on Today with Hoda and Jenna. "That it’s such a beautiful flow of life to know that your songs made an impact 20 years later Because you second guess yourself and you go, ‘Oh, maybe it was just a thing, a trend.’ But then when you see new generations enjoying your music, it becomes very real.”

Swift made no secret of her love for Furtado as the two chatted backstage at the 2023 VMAs.

"I was like, screaming, 'I'm Like a Bird' the other day," Swift told Furtado, in a video shared to the latter singer's TikTok. "Versatility, dude. You can do anything, you can do anything."

Furtado then complimented Swift on her songwriting and said “every time you write another amazing song, I’m like, ‘She did it again!' "



Fans of Furtado (Swift included) will surely say she did it again when she drops her new album, 7, in September.

Related: Rita Ora Reflects on Hanging Out with Katy Perry at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Pop Girls Come Together'

Cindy Ord/Getty Nelly Furtado

The LP, her first in 7 years, was announced by Furtado on Instagram Thursday. "It’s super personal," she said, about the process of making the record. "Music is my whole language and life and love and blessing."



She went on to note that she initially “​​made 400-500 pieces of music in 4 years” before narrowing it down to 14 songs that are "kind of like random seashells that may be similar but not at all alike."

"It’s up to you how to enjoy it," she added. "My only intention was to provide some portals to trip out and release and escape."

7 will be released on Sept. 20.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.