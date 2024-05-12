Nemo wins Eurovision for Switzerland after controversial grand final

Switzerland’s Nemo has won Eurovision in a triumph that caps off one of the most fraught weeks in the feel-good competition’s long history.

Croatia went into the 68th Eurovision Song Contest as the bookies’ favourite, but it was Switzerland who triumphed in a dramatic evening dogged by protests and controversy.

Nemo Mettler, 24, impressed with soaring vocals in their song The Code and a tricksy staging that involved balancing on a giant spinning disc.

The UK’s Olly Alexander was well received in the room and picked up decent points from the jury votes, but was handed the humiliation of scoring nul points from the public vote. Alexander finished 18th overall, out of 25 countries.

Israel’s Eden Golan had a mixed reception from the audience: both cheers and boos. Meanwhile, thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside the Malmo Arena – including climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was moved on by police.

There was also major controversy when the Netherlands’ entrant, Joost Klein, was disqualified from the final at the last minute, following an incident with a Eurovision crew member.

Nemo cracks it with The Code

Nemo became the first non-binary person to win the Eurovision Song Contest tonight for their performance of The Code.

Speaking afterwards, the Swiss musician referenced the controversy and rows surrounding Israel’s involvement, saying that their experience at the contest was “not just pleasant all the way”.

They said: “I have to say this experience was really intense and not just pleasant all the way.

“There were a lot of things that didn’t seem like it was all about love and unity and that made me really sad.”

Nemo said the competition was "not just pleasant all the way" - GETTY IMAGES

Nemo added: “I really hope Eurovision continues and can continue to stand for peace and love in the future and I think that needs a lot of work still.”

Controversial Israeli entrant gets second-most public votes

After finishing in the top five in one of the most politically heated Eurovision contests in recent history, Golan insisted that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”.

The 20-year-old won the second highest number of public televotes in the contest, after Croatia, following days of controversy over her inclusion amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Speaking after the Grand Finale, she told journalists in a mixture of Hebrew and English that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Speaking to journalists after the Eurovision Grand Finale, Israel's entrant Eden Golan says that 'music is stronger than anything else' and that 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger' pic.twitter.com/0eJc1Te5Bu — India McTaggart (@indiamctaggart) May 12, 2024

The singer, who came fifth with her power ballad Hurricane, added: “It shows that music is stronger than anything else and that love is so powerful. And spreading love brings it back to you.”

She said it was “truly heartwarming” to see the amount of love and support she got throughout, adding that it came “from people all around the world, not only my country.”

Golan thanked the public for their support - GETTY IMAGES

Golan continued: “That [support] says everything to me, not winning doesn’t matter at all.”

“My goal coming here was an agreement I have to try and disconnect people from all their thoughts and opinions and what they think and make them feel something and connect to a different frequency, which is called music,” she added.

“And I think I achieved that, I achieved that and it’s clear - I came second in the televotes which is amazing, I couldn’t ask for a better place.”

Greta Thunberg joined protesters outside the arena on Saturday night - GETTY IMAGES

The Israeli singer insisted that she had been “focusing on my part” in the contest, rather than getting involved in the controversy surrounding her inclusion among other contestants.

“I don’t know the details on what’s going on around, I’m not focusing on that,” she said.

“People have the right to speak their mind and do what they want, it has nothing to do with me. I’m here to spread love and music and that’s what matters,” the 20-year-old added.

Olly Alexander suffers brutal public vote

Alexander reacted jovially as the UK was the only country to not score from the audience tally, after his performance of song Dizzy.

The Years and Years star, 33, had 46 points from the other country’s judges which landed him above seven other nations.

His performance, which featured upside-down dressing room staging and cameras rotating to give a spinning feel to Alexander and the dancers, went smoothly after his mic pack fell off earlier in the week.

Olly Alexander's Dizzy left the public feeling flat - AP

Following the performance, Alexander told BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills programme: “I did have a slight wardrobe malfunction in that my mic pack fell off in the second chorus, so I was confused and stressed by that.”

Speaking after Alexander’s performance in the final, Graham Norton, who was leading coverage on BBC One, said: “Wow what a great job.”

Norton said there was clapping in the commentary booth, adding: “Oh, the reaction in the arena is sensational, if only they could vote! Maybe they will later.”

He continued: “That is terrific, we don’t know how it will do because it is so different to everything else in the contest tonight.”

That’s all, folks

Well, that was a dramatic night for all sorts of reasons – but a good (and non-controversial) winner, which everyone will be very relieved about.

Golan: ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’

After finishing in the top five, Israeli’s entrant Eden Golan insisted that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”.

Speaking after the Grand Finale, she told journalists: “It shows that music is stronger than anything else and that love is so powerful. And spreading love brings it back to you.”

She said it was “truly heartwarming” to see the amount of love and support she got throughout, adding that it came “from people all around the world, not only my country.”

Golan continued: “That [support] says everything to me, not winning doesn’t matter at all.”

“My goal coming here was an agreement I have to try and disconnect people from all their thoughts and opinions and what they think and make them feel something and connect to a different frequency, which is called music,” she added.

“And I think I achieved that, I achieved that and it’s clear - I came second in the televotes which is amazing, I couldn’t ask for a better place.”

Golan said the support she received was "truly heartwarming" - AP

‘After all the controversy, Eurovision vanished into the sunset hitch-free’

In the end, it was just another Eurovision Song Contest. Overshadowed through the week by controversy over Israel’s participation and rattled by the expulsion of Netherlands representative Joost Klein hours before the grand final, it seemed the world’s most outrageous musical party might be about to crash in dramatic fashion.

But the Malmö 2024 edition of Eurovision simply grabbed its glittery face paint, knee-high boots and semi-clad male dancers and steam-rolled on regardless across an evening that was enjoyable, though never quite spectacular.

Read more: Eurovision 2024 review: Nemo brought the woh-ho-ho, everyone else the ho-hum

Neil McCormick’s review

The Eurovision found Nemo. And, I have to say, it was the right result on the night.

I surprised myself watching his performance when I tweeted that he could win. As an aging rock critic, I don’t think I am the prime audience, and don’t set much store by my own ability to pick Euro winners. Indeed, the first time I had seen the Swiss entrant perform his song during a semi-final, I was rather distracted by staging that involved the 24 year old Nemo Mettler spinning around on what looked like a satellite dish designed for a children’s playground by a child-hating sadist.

But this was a a lush, catchy pop song delivered with real commitment.

Read more: Nemo’s winning song The Code is a Eurovision rarity – it’s actually great

Nemo Mettler: ‘I hope Eurovision continues to stand for peace and dignity’

Nemo Mettler was handed the glass microphone by last year’s winner, Loreen, for their performance of The Code.



“I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person,” they said onstage after the win.

The Eurovision 2024 results in full

Switzerland: 591 Croatia: 547 Ukraine: 453 France: 445 Israel: 375 Ireland: 278 Italy: 268 Armenia: 183 Sweden: 174 Portugal: 152 Greece: 126 Germany: 117 Luxembourg: 103 Lithuania: 90 Cyprus: 78 Latvia: 64 Serbia: 54 United Kingdom: 46 Finland: 38 Estonia: 37 Georgia: 34 Spain: 30 Slovenia: 27 Austria: 24 Norway: 16

Switzerland wins!

The public loved Nemo too.

Neil is astounded. “Gosh. The best song with one of the most impressive vocal performances won. It’s already stuck in my brain after that head-spinning performance. And I’m honestly grateful I am not going to wake up to be bombarded by the Croatian chant. Nemo has huge potential as an artist, a big voice, a huge sense of melody, and apparently a superhuman sense of balance. Pity about the dress sense, but you can’t have everything.

“Zero points from the public for UK entrant Olly Alexander. ‘I don’t know why that happened,’ said Graham Norton. Well, maybe I can enlighten him. Ordinary pop song, underpowered vocal, orgiastic production. No blaming Brexit for that. Just not good enough. Again.”

Swiss singer Nemo celebrates their victory - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty

It’s 227 points for France

They’re now third behind Ukraine.

11:43 PM BST

Croatia get 337 points!

We can’t get enough of Baby Lasagna – and now they’re on top of the leaderboard, with 547 points total.

11:42 PM BST

307 points for Ukraine!

A big show of support from the public – and they take the lead.

11:41 PM BST

Ireland get 136 points

It’s good, but not good enough. They’re in third place for now.

11:40 PM BST

Israel gets a whopping 323 points

They shoot up to the number one spot, for now – but they’ll surely be overtaken.

11:39 PM BST

The UK gets 0 points from the public!

Poor Olly Alexander. That is CRUEL.

So, his 46 points remains unchanged.

Norway are now destined to come last

And fairly paltry scoring for the lower half of the leaderboard so far - the public agreeing with the juries.

11:36 PM BST

The public vote has been counted

Bottom-placed Estonia gets 33 points to add to their 4.

Only 4 for Finland. Ouch.

Switzerland is well in the lead with the juries

BUT it’s 50/50 – so the public vote could easily overturn it.

11:31 PM BST

And finally... Sweden gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to Croatia – and 8 to the UK! We’re now on a fairly respectable 46.

11:31 PM BST

Serbia gives 12 points to Croatia

10 to Switzerland, 8 to France. And 4 to the UK!

11:30 PM BST

Lithuania gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to Croatia, who are still well positioned – and could yet nab it with the public vote.

11:29 PM BST

Cyprus gives 12 points to Croatia

10 to France, 8 to Israel (more lusty boos).

11:28 PM BST

Poland gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to Ukraine.

The UK is now on 34.

11:28 PM BST

Ireland gives 12 points to Switzerland

Our neighbour gives us 4 points.

11:26 PM BST

Latvia gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to France, 3 to the UK.

11:26 PM BST

Iceland gives 12 points to France

10 to Croatia, 8 to the UK! Hurrah!

11:25 PM BST

Belgium gives 12 points to France

Ooh 6 to the UK!

11:24 PM BST

Portugal gives 12 points to Switzerland

Another 10 to Ireland. And 4 to the UK! We love you, Portugal!

11:23 PM BST

Finland gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to Croatia.

11:22 PM BST

Italy gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 for Ireland, and 2 for Estonia – they’re now off the dreaded nul points, with 4 altogether.

11:21 PM BST

France gives 12 points to Portugal

10 to Ukraine.

The UK remains on 9.

11:20 PM BST

Austria gives 12 points to Switzerland

Can anyone beat them?

11:20 PM BST

Netherlands give 12 points to Switzerland

Their jury spokesperson chose not to appear, so we got another round of angry boos for Martin Österdahl instead.

11:18 PM BST

Estonia gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to Ukraine, 7 for France, 5 for Israel.

11:17 PM BST

Greece gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to Cyprus. As is traditional.

11:14 PM BST

The current top 3

...are Switzerland, France and Italy, with Ireland just behind.

The UK is currently 21st.

11:13 PM BST

Moldova gives 12 points to Ukraine

Well that’s nice. A further 3 to Israel.

11:12 PM BST

Switzerland gives 12 points to Greece

And 3 to the UK!

11:12 PM BST

Israel are not popular in the room

“I’m not sure if you can hear it on TV, but every time a jury awards any points to Israel there are boos and heckles,” reports Liam.

11:11 PM BST

Georgia gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to France, who are catching up, and 3 to Israel.

11:11 PM BST

Slovenia gives 12 points to France

10 to Switzerland.

The UK is still on 6.

11:10 PM BST

Armenia gives 12 points to France

10 to Portugal, just 7 to Switzerland.

11:09 PM BST

Germany gives 12 points to Sweden

10 to France, 8 for Israel.

11:08 PM BST

Norway gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to France, 8 to Israel.

11:07 PM BST

Spain gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 to Ireland. Ooh and 2 for the UK! We’ll take it!

Only Estonia has yet to score now.

11:06 PM BST

Denmark give 12 points to Switzerland

10 to France, 7 to Ireland.

11:05 PM BST

Australia give 12 points to Ireland!

Plus some keytar playing. No thank you.

FOUR POINTS TO THE UK!! Strewth, mate!

11:04 PM BST

Switzerland are well ahead at the moment

But still a way to go – the public vote can change everything.

11:04 PM BST

Israel gives 12 points to Luxembourg

Hearty crowd boos when Israel is announced.

The 10 goes to Germany, 8 to Ukraine.

11:03 PM BST

Czechia gives 12 points to Ukraine

Switzerland get 10, Ireland 7.

11:02 PM BST

Albania gives 12 points to Switzerland

The UK is STILL on 0. Israel now has 3.

11:01 PM BST

Croatia gives 12 points to Portugal

Huh.

10 to Slovenia, 8 to Ireland.

11:00 PM BST

Malta gives 12 points to Switzerland

WOW. Is this a done deal? Mind, Ireland are clocking up the points too...

10:59 PM BST

San Marino gives 12 points to Switzerland

The UK is still on 0. So is Israel.

10:58 PM BST

Azerbaijan gives 12 points to Switzerland

There’s also some ill-advised singing.

10:57 PM BST

Luxembourg gives 12 points to Switzerland

10 go to France.

The UK is still yet to score.

10:56 PM BST

Joanna Lumley represents the UK

She’s holding a glass of bubbly – naturally, sweetie darling. And she gets in an “absolutely fabulous” joke.

The UK jury gives 12 points to Portugal. Random.

10:55 PM BST

First up: Ukraine’s jury give 12 points to Switzerland

Plus 10 to Ireland!

10:55 PM BST

More boos for the Eurovision boss

The crowd are still holding Martin Österdahl, the executive supervisor of Eurovision, responsible for this year’s various dramas.

10:53 PM BST

This should only take two to three hours.

10:52 PM BST

10:46 PM BST

What’s happened to the protest?

“Outside Malmo Arena it is now eerily quiet, except for the sound of police horses and the distant chanting and drums from a live pro-Palestine protest that has been cordoned off at a distance,” reports India.

“The Swedish police have clearly secured the premises completely now and dozens of them are standing around the venue.

“In the near distance, Palestinian flags can still be seen but the group are now blocked off by a cordon of police vans and officers sit on horses nearby.”

10:44 PM BST

Reigning champion Loreen is back

She’s unveiling her new single Forever, while sitting on a bendy stool and doing slow-motion cycling, beneath giant strips of tissue paper. This is an ARTIST, people.

I jest, but she really is a mesmerising performer.

“Two-time winner Loreen is probably thinking she could have done it again this year if she’d bothered,” says Neil. He’s not wrong.

Neil adds: “My stomach muscles are hurting just watching Loreen perform. She’s a pioneer of the Eurovision approach to having singers perform in unnatural body positions.”

Swedish last year's winner Loreen - Martin Meissner

10:33 PM BST

Neil makes his prediction

“If I had to stake a guess on the winner: I really hope it’s not the crass chanter Baby Lasagne, I don’t think Ireland’s Bambie Thug will do it but they were enjoyably weird, Olly Alexander might as well go back to his toilet set – not least cos Switzerland’s Nemo did the same kind of pop thing with a much stronger vocal and impressive staging, and I think has a good shot for the win.

“I did like France’s Slimane too, especially the acappella power of his solo moment. But I’m a music critic – so what do I know?”

10:31 PM BST

Abba fakeout: mark two

We head to London and... no, it’s not actual Abba, but the “Abbatars” at the technically astounding Abba Voyage. Plus some archive footage of their Waterloo Eurovision win, and a singalong by more not-Abba performers.

It’s fun enough, but still a letdown after all that build-up.

Abba Voyage

10:26 PM BST

Abba fakeout

No, the supergroup are NOT appearing – despite a tease by the presenters. Instead it’s a reunited Alcazar with their hit Crying at the Discoteque. Which, in fairness, is also a quality Scandi disco bop.

Liam says: “Palpable disappointment in the arena as the prospect of an impromptu performance by Abba was dangled and snatched away before a different band came to sing. Alcazar, they’re called. Nope, me neither.”

Alcazar - not Abba - JESSICA GOW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

10:23 PM BST

Swedish humour: an acquired taste

Incidentally, I have spared you all of the wacky “comedy” interludes. You’ll thank me for it.

10:15 PM BST

10:13 PM BST

Austria closes the night with a dance party

And finally, it’s Kaleen with both a song and a promise: We Will Rave.

“Will we though?” snorts Neil. “Not to this outdated techno piffle, we won’t. Rum de dum dum dah indeed.”

Kaleen of Austria - Martin Meissner

10:09 PM BST

Is France’s love song a dark horse?

Slimane offers a nice change of pace as we near the end of this year’s contest: an intimate, sensual ballad, and seriously well sung.

“If you are going to go for a stripped-back approach at Eurovision, it helps to be singing a melodious ballad in French titled Mon Amour – two Gallic words that need no translation,” observes Neil. “He’s the second performer tonight to let the music fall silent and carry it forward with his singing alone, but he did it better than Italy’s Angelina Mango, stepping away from the microphone to suggest that his voice alone could fill the arena. Could be in with a (very melodious) shout.”

Slimane of France - Martin Meissner

10:07 PM BST

Georgia struggles to catch fire

With her warbling track Firefighter, Nutsa Buzaladze seems to be fighting her top notes as much as any blaze. But her gold minidress is very, very shiny, so there’s that.

“I’m so exhausted by all the overloaded highly combustible song-and-dance routines, I’d have been happy to see some real firefighters rush on halfway through to extinguish the performance,” says Neil. “It’s a straightforward Euro dance anthem with some tribal beats, big vocal notes and what looked like an attempt to do an interpretative dance of a flaming bush in the middle.”

Nutsa Buzaladze of Georgia - Martin Meissner

10:03 PM BST

Croatia’s Baby Lasagna might have just clinched the win

We’re nearly there – stay with us! Here comes the hotly tipped Baby Lasagna (yes really) with Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

It’s a purposeful song about economic migration, and yet the staging features balaclavas, strobe lights, a bopping washerwoman, and a bizarre stomping dance break. It’s ridiculously catchy and the audience is deliriously happy, roaring out the “Whoa-oh” singalong section.

Says Liam: “If Eurovision was decided on crowd reaction in the arena, it would be no contest. Croatia is by far the most popular act of the night.”

“Euro metal chant squashed through a techno blender and delivered with all the subtlety and nuance of a tone-deaf bull running amok in a music shop,” harrumphs Neil. “Apparently it is one of the bookies’ favourites, so what do I know? It sounds exuberantly trite to me – but I’ll probably wake up chanting Rim Tim Tagi Dim in the morning.”

Croatian singer Marko Purisic, aka Baby Lasagna - JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty

09:56 PM BST

Slovenia asks which witch is which

Raiven’s number is all about Veronika of Desenice, the first woman to be convicted of witchcraft in Slovenia (and also apparently about a severe clothing shortage). But can she out-witch Ireland? I fear not.

“There’s a brand of melodramatic goth-prog pop that has become a favourite Eurovision genre, perhaps because it really allows for over-the-top staging involving writhing bodies and encourages singers to fire off operatic banshee shrieking finales,” says Neil. “It’s kind of like Kate Bush meets Sarah Brightman at the Phantom of the Opera afterparty, and, as it goes, it’s not bad.”

Raiven representing Slovenia - JESSICA GOW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:50 PM BST

Switzerland spins us right round

Nemo is one of the favourites to win – and you can see why. His number The Code is wildly OTT Freddie Mercury cosplay, plus a riff on Carmen, with soaring falsetto (shades of a James Bond theme too) and risky staging involving him balanced precariously on a spinning disc.

Liam says: “On my tour this morning I was promised that Switzerland’s Nemo does not have magnets on his shoes. Making his performance that much more impressive.”

Neil is less convinced. “Fair enough, Nemo’s got a really great voice (again, showing off those notes that leave Olly Alexander in the shade). Still, I’m not sure if we are supposed to be most impressed by the dramatically jolly pop song or the fact that he can sing it whilst spinning on a roundabout in the guise of a mischievous boy who has been caught rummaging in their sister’s party wardrobe.”

Nemo of Switzerland - Martin Meissner

09:45 PM BST

Cyprus is the definition of banal

Silia Kapsis’s Liar, though, seems destined to make little impression. Lots of “ooh la la” lyrics, and truly anodyne staging by Eurovision standards.

Says Neil: “Cyprus’s answer to Mae Martin. It’s a decent, punchy modern pop song, but you wonder how it will fare without a heavy metal bridge or a model spaceship descending from above packed with shirtless aliens.”

Silia Kapsis of Cyprus - Martin Meissner

09:41 PM BST

Armenia invite you to join their cult

The team-up of singer Jaklin Baghdasaryan and multi-instrumentalist Louis Thomas is wacky but kind of works – at least it’s playful, and it gets the audience involved. “Wildly likeable,” sums up Norton, who has done his homework and established that these two are NOT a couple.

“This is another Euro staple,” says Neil, “a ridiculously upbeat quasi-folk song performed in sexed-up ethnic costume by a band so happy they all look like escaped members of a deranged cult.”

Jaklin Baghdasaryan and Louis Thomas representing Armenia - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

09:38 PM BST

Portugal is strangely sinister

“This is what happens at the Eurovision,” says Neil of iolanda’s number Grito. “You start with a perfectly pleasant ballad performed by a singer with a big, expressive voice, then you throw in a bafflingly sinister routine by a bunch of masked dancers in white suits underneath glowing cubes. What does it all mean? And why should we care?”

Iolanda of Portugal - Martin Meissner

09:34 PM BST

Finland bring the madness

And we’re right back to pure bonkers. Windows95man’s No Rules! sees a half-naked man birthed from a denim egg, wearing a blurred-out Windows logo T-shirt, and later shoot fire out of tubes protruding from a pair of denim shorts.

It’s very, very dumb. But infuriatingly catchy.

“Some music only exists in the context of the Eurovision and this is a prime example,” says Neil. “An absurd techno-pop anthem with rapping that would sound rubbish in any language, performed by a band of badly dressed goofs whose pants-free dance routine suggests they still think Benny Hill is the height of comedy.

“It all went down a storm, of course. This is exactly the kind of cheesy fifth-rate pseudo-ironic comedy drivel that makes music lovers hate Eurovision (and Eurovision fans hate music critics).”

Adds Liam: “Before anyone asks – no, being in the arena for Finland’s song does not make it any more comprehensible.”

Windows95man of Finland - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

09:30 PM BST

Serbia offer up a lovely lament

The track title Ramonda refers to a flower that Serbians wear in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the First World War. This is a welcome breather from the OTT offerings, but will it be remembered?

“Brave to go with an understated, underpowered synthy goth ballad in the Eurovision context,” says Neil. “Teya Dora’s low but full voice has some charm, but the song barely registers, and when she settles down on the rock at the end, I thought she might be dozing off.”

TEYA DORA of Serbia - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

09:24 PM BST

Italy are charmingly innocent

The marvellously named Angelina Mango takes us back to the club with the easy-breezy banger La Noia.

“There’s something quite charmingly innocent about this jolly Europop romp with a squelchy bassline that sounds like it escaped from a Mario video game,” says Neil. “It’s going nowhere until they bravely drop out all instrumentation to let Angelina Mango’s forceful voice take charge in a way that lifts the whole song up.”

Liam adds: “Italy join Spain as the biggest crowd-pleaser of the night so far here in Malmö.”

Angelina Mango of Italy - Martin Meissner

09:20 PM BST

Norway goes goth

Gåte’s Ulveham is about a young woman who is banished and goes mad in the woods. She still has great hair though.

“Some genuinely spectacular singing on this punchy goth-electro-rock anthem,” says an approving Neil. “Olly Alexander could have used some of those high notes in his offering. The band don’t make any pretence of playing live, but if you got points for throwing guitars around they would have this one in the bag.”

Gate of Norway - Martin Meissner

09:17 PM BST

Boos for the Eurovision boss

“Some boos in the arena ahead of this interlude song in honour of Martin Österdahl, the executive supervisor of Eurovision,” reports Liam. “Österdahl, a Swede, is blamed by many for the debacle around Israel and the Netherlands, and a song in his honour hasn’t landed terribly well.”

09:12 PM BST

The UK’s Olly Alexander makes us dizzy

No idea why this is taking place in a serial killer’s bathroom. But Alexander delivers a great performance of a so-so song.

“I’ve already opined on the UK entry, and I don’t think it’s a winner, but in the context of all this exuberantly mashed-up genre-hopping Eurotrash it’s a much more accomplished modern pop song than most,” admits Neil. “The tone of Alexander’s voice is great, but I’m not convinced he has the range to take the song where it really needs to go at the end.

“As an aside, the staging is so rampantly gay, it’s a reminder of just how queer the contest has become over the years. Basing your choreography on an orgy in a gay men’s basement club is pretty much par for the course at the Eurovision these days.”

Liam adds: “The most impressive part of Olly Alexander’s song, from where I’m sitting, is the ability of his backing dancers. While viewers at home saw a performance that appeared to defy gravity, the five on stage never left the floor. On telly it looks impressively realistic.

“Lots of love for Alexander in the room tonight, but that may just be a result of Brits being the biggest contingent here.”

Olly Alexander of United Kingdom - Martin Meissner

09:10 PM BST

Greece is electrifying

Marina Satti gets the party on track with the weirdly enjoyable ZARI.

“This at least has a genuine contemporary edge, blending a minimalist electro sample, some very Grecian singing and punchy rapping,” says Neil. “Strikes me as reminiscent of the kind of sinuous ethno-folk electro blend that Spanish superstar Rosalia has built her career on. Not sure why Greece’s Marina Satti chose to perform this wearing what appears to be an inflatable silver nappy, however.”

Marina Satti of Greece - Martin Meissner

09:05 PM BST

Latvia rings hollow

Dons struggles to follow that with his track Hollow.

“Bog-standard Eurovision pop ballad bumped up with a thrusting Imagine Dragons-style chorus intended to give it a contemporary edge, but just serving to emphasise how second hand it all sounds,” says Neil. “Hollow seems an appropriate title.”

Dons representing Latvia - REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

09:00 PM BST

Ireland could conjure a win with their ouija-pop

Bambie Thug and their witchy number Doomsday Blue are a bit hit with the crowd.

“Ireland has come a very long way from Johnny Logan,” says Neil. “Bambie Thug puts a lot into their performance of a song that smashes together a sweetly old-fashioned cabaret ballad with thrusting hyperpop and shrieking death metal. I don’t remember much of this carry on around the Ballroom circuit when I was growing up in Dublin.

“Like a cross between the Virgin Prunes and Julie London at a Satanic ritual, it is so authentically bizarre it somehow transcends the gimmickry of the Eurovision milieu. Could it win? I don’t think anyone would object if it did.”

India reports: “Bambie Thug ended their set by shouting ‘Love will always triumph hate’ in a pointed message after days of outspoken displeasure with Israel’s participation in the contest.”

Bambie Thug of Ireland - Martin Meissner

08:57 PM BST

Estonia rap tunelessly

5MIINUST x Puuluup win for longest song title, anyway: it’s (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi.

“God save us all from faux Eurovision folk rap,” cries Neil. “If Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash had been able to peer into the future and see this abomination back in the New York Bronx in the 1970s, they might have been tempted to strangle hip hop at birth. It is quite something to be able to rap as tunelessly as that. I mean, somehow these overgrown hooligans in cheap suits sound like they are shouting in a different key to the rest of the song.”

5MIINUST x Puuluup of Estonia - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

08:51 PM BST

Spain is selling sex

Nebulossa’s number has sparked lively debate in Spain, since “Zorra” can be translated as a sexist slur – literally “vixen”, but more colloquially “bitch”. Is this a girl-power feminist reclamation, or ridiculously dated raunchy nonsense, complete with backing dancers in corsets and thongs?

“This sounds like something you might have heard on a hen do in a backstreet hotel disco on the Costa Del Sol in the 1970s, warmed up with some 80s techno synth presets,” huffs Neil. “If you can distract yourself from the bearded men in corsets doing their Sam Smith dance tribute, the Nebulossa frontwoman is really not a good enough singer to breath life into this old-fashioned Europop.”

“Might Spain be a dark horse?” queries Liam. “It’s the first act to get any substantial numbers in the audience off their feet during the performance. Will the juries and TV-viewing public be as keen?”

Nebulossa representing Spain - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

08:45 PM BST

Lithuania is a letdown

“Poor Silvester Belt,” says a sympathetic Liam. “Lithuania’s finest feels like something of a comedown after the heightened emotion of Eden Golan performing immediately before him. An unremarkable tune doesn’t help.”

Neil, in contrast, thinks “it’s kind of a relief to get back to the usual Euro nonsense: some dancers in hoodies throwing kickboxing moves around a beanpole in a tent. It’s an oddly static performance from Lithuania’s answer to Olly Alexander, as if the choreographer couldn’t trust the star to sing and dance at the same time. Otherwise, standard-issue electro-club pop, interchangeable with the UK entry.”

Silvester Belt representing Lithuania - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

08:40 PM BST

Israel performs to both cheers and boos

There’s a lot of crowd noise during the quieter passages – “a mixed reaction” says Norton of the mixture of cheers and boos. The 20-year-old Eden Golan holds her nerve and delivers a big, powerful performance.

Liam, who is in the arena, reports that there’s lots of singing along to the first chorus, and “very loud booing as Golan switches to Hebrew, but the applause eventually drowns it out as she finishes.”

“Well, Golan has just caused the Eurovision a huge problem, because that was the first half-decent song of the night,” declares Neil. “It’s a perfectly constructed anthemic ballad with a sophisticated flow delivered with nuance and lyrics that barely bother to disguise their politically emotive content.

“I respect that they kept it low, stripped-back and intense for most of its running time before introducing the inevitable pop drums and building to spectacular high notes in the blowout. If it doesn’t win, it’ll probably be down to the political vote. This year, I suspect, the Eurovision might be in the mood for something more, well, silly.”

Eden Golan of Israel - TOBIAS SCHWARZ

08:36 PM BST

A missing spot for the Dutch entry

Neil says: “This is where Joost Klein of the Netherlands should have been performing his extravagantly rubbish techno knees-up Europapa, which would have featured the young Dutchman yelling ‘It’s now or never!’ Turns out it was never.”

08:33 PM BST

Luxembourg fight back

Luxembourg return to Eurovision after a 31-year absence. What a shame it’s with this dodgy Christina Aguilera pastiche.

Tali’s Fighter is, sums up Neil, “Anglo-French bilingual pop. Trite in both languages.”

Liam adds: “If you want a sense of how excited this crowd is to see Tali, a lot of people used the time to avail themselves of the bar or lavatory. It’s a shame – I like the song.” You might be alone there, Liam.

Tali representing Luxembourg - JESSICA GOW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:29 PM BST

Germany bring us a bin fire

ISAAK is Always On The Run – possibly from an arson investigation.

“Shouty soul anthem of a kind that was very on pop trend about five years ago,” says Neil. “I hope ISAAK hasn’t singed his eyebrows, cos when he’s done here, Rag N Bone Man wants his image back.”

ISAAK of Germany - Martin Meissner

08:27 PM BST

Ukraine go saintly

Alyona alyona and Jerry Heil have teamed up for Teresa & Maria, dedicated to Roman Catholic saint Mother Teresa and the Virgin Mary. This is...a lot.

“Just the tribute Mother Teresa would have wanted: an operatic marching song with folk chanting and a pugnacious rap tacked on the end,” comments Neil. “‘All the divas were born as the human beings’ is the English catchphrase, an illustration of the growing problem of foreign songwriters’ reliance on Google Translate.”

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil of Ukraine - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

08:22 PM BST

First up: it’s host nation Sweden

And it’s not the most scintillating of starts from creepy 90s-boyband-clone twins Marcus & Martinus with their track Unforgettable.

Says Neil: “Ironically very forgettable. Two over-eager boys dressed as Agnetha from Abba performing standard-issue Europop on a set borrowed from Tron. Nice of Sweden to set such a low bar with the first performance.”

Marcus & Martinus of Sweden - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

08:17 PM BST

Voting lines are now open!

Should you wish to vote before actually hearing any songs.

08:17 PM BST

Greta Thunberg is removed by police

Meanwhile, the protest continues – and climate activist Greta Thunberg has been removed from outside the arena by police.

“This marked the second time that Greta joined the pro-Palestine protests against Israel’s inclusion in the competition,” says India. “On Thursday, the climate activist protested with more than 10,000 people in Malmo.



”On X, formerly Twitter, she claimed Israel is trying to ‘artwash’ Eurovision, referencing the use of artistic performance to distract from perceived negative actions by people, groups, governments or countries.”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is removed by police outside Malmo Arena - Johan Nilsson/TT/Shutterstock

08:13 PM BST

Here come hosts Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede

A shame Malin’s dress has been slashed by a bear.

08:08 PM BST

We’re hooked on a feeling

Following an opening performance by Björn Skifs of that 60s classic, the flag parade is set to a medley of Swedish pop bangers. It’s camp, it’s colourful, it’s...so far dodging any further controversy.

“For a man who said earlier this week that he was ‘ambivalent’ about the Union Jack, Olly Alexander certainly wrapped himself in a huge one tonight,” quips Liam.

08:03 PM BST

We’re off!

The Eurovision final begins with a stately message from the Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden (after a lengthy slo-mo shot allowing us to admire her chic bun).

And here’s our Graham to commentate: “It’s been quite an eventful Eurovision so far!” he chirps with admirable understatement.

07:58 PM BST

Hollywood is here

Actor Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin have arrived at the arena. Ferrell previously starred in the spoof film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Viveca Paulin and Will Ferrell at Eurovision - Andreas Hillergren/TT/Shutterstock

07:51 PM BST

It’s a different world inside the arena

07:45 PM BST

Police round up protestors

“Pro-Palestine protesters are being rounded up by Swedish police outside the Malmo Arena with just 20 minutes to go until the start of tonight’s Eurovision Grand Finale,” says India.

“The police appear to be clashing with attempting to move them away from the venue.”

07:41 PM BST

Trains are suspended in Malmo

More news from India. “Trains at Hyllie, the station right outside of Malmo Arena, have been temporarily suspended to stop pro-Palestine protesters from getting to the venue, The Telegraph understands.

“It is not clear when they will resume, but it understood that all trains between Malmo Central Station and Copenhagen have been stopped.”

07:40 PM BST

Israel is campaigning in Times Square

Again, good luck to the EBU with their “non-political contest” stance...

07:31 PM BST

Protestors clash with police

“Scenes of people mingling in a VIP Eurovision Baileys bar adorned in their country’s flags and sequinned outfits are starkly contrasted just yards away across a fence with pro-Palestine protesters shouting ‘Shame on you’ to queueing ticket holders,” reports India.

“Keffiyeh-clad protestors are scattered at Malmo Arena’s entrance, with police closely looking on, while they shout ‘Genocide’ to unfazed attendees and chant.

“It’s an unusual scene for the usually exuberant and cheerful celebration of Eurovision, but it’s rounding off a week of the song contest which has been mired by fury at organisers for including Israel in the competition.

“‘Malmo, say no to genocide!’ is shouted as loud club music blasts from the arena’s speakers.”

07:20 PM BST

Finnish jury spokesperson quits

“The Grand Finale descended further into chaos as the 2023 Finnish Eurovision frontrunner Kaarija pulled out of announcing Finland’s jury points at the 11th hour,” reports India. (You might remember him as the one with massive puffed green sleeves.)

“The Cha Cha Cha singer said that it ‘does not feel right’ to do so with Israel participating amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

“His last-minute decision to drop out followed that of former Norwegian contestant Alexandra Mele, who was set to announce the points awarded by Norway.

“In a video, she explained that Eurovision’s motto ‘United by music’ are ‘empty words’ in this year’s competition as she urged people to ‘open up your eyes’ to the ‘genocide’ in Gaza.”

07:07 PM BST

Can Eurovision still unify us?

Neil thinks so – at least, as a TV viewership. “Forget the politics – I’m reluctant to get dragged into whether Israel should be there whilst their nation is embroiled in a controversial war (and whether Russia might feel aggrieved about that). As a music critic and a pop fan, what matters to me most about the Eurovision is that it may be the last space where people of all ages and tastes can gather and fight and laugh and cry about what passes for pop music in our time.

“In the smashed digital environment of streaming, when algorithmically curated playlists are fired off to individual headsets and nobody need ever be exposed to any music they have to form an opinion about ever again, Eurovision has become a kind of once-a-year stand-in for Top of the Pops, where generations can gather in front of a TV set and share intemperate opinions about the state of clothes, music, hair.

“It’s a safe space for values to be discussed, and change to be addressed, and for us all to get to know each other a little better. It reminds us of what we miss when pop becomes sealed off from the shared spaces of mainstream culture. Because music really is at its most powerful when it is shared, when it is a communal experience. So turn up the volume – and let the arguments begin.”

Lececia Giotto, Pedro Alves and their son Rafael Alves attend a watch-along party in the town square of Macroom, hometown of Ireland's Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug - Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

07:01 PM BST

Protestors refuse police orders to move

“Tempers are beginning to fray outside the arena’s secure zone,” reports Liam from Malmo, “as a large group of anti-Israel protestors refuse to be moved on by police and chant ‘Shame on you’ and ‘Free Palestine’.”

Police officers detain a protester - Johan Nilsson/TT/Reuters

Protesters face a wall of police outside the arena - Johan Nilsson/TT/Shutterstock

An armed police officer secures the Malmo Arena - Jens BÃÂ¼ttner / Avalon

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the arena - Andreas Hillergren/TT/Shutterstock

06:58 PM BST

Joost Klein is questioned by Swedish police

More news on Dutch entry Joost Klein, who has been disqualified from tonight’s final.

A spokesperson for Swedish police have confirmed that they questioned a man over alleged “unlawful threats” that were made against a female Eurovision TV worker.

The spokesperson said that the police have “taken all essential investigative measures and questioned the suspect, plaintiff and witnesses”.

“The investigation has been completed by the police and the case will now go to the prosecutor within a few weeks.”

06:51 PM BST

Will Eurovision 2024 produce a pop classic?

“Not from anything I’ve heard so far,” says the Telegraph’s chief music critic Neil McCormick, “but there’s a few artists who might go on to bigger and more interesting things, such as Ireland’s mind-boggling Bambie Thug and maybe Norwegian band Gåte and France’s vocally stirring Slimane.

“I don’t think the UK’s Olly Alexander has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning, but neither do I think there’s any shame in that any more. Eurovision should not be viewed as a make-or-break career moment. In a way, it has become something outside of our increasingly fractured music culture, sealed in a dimension of its own.

“Audiences don’t come to Eurovision for music or songcraft. They come for spectacle, exuberance, campness, silliness – and, yes, maybe, once in a while, we all strike lucky, and a song or performer lands in a way that makes pop history.”

France's vocally stirring Slimane could go on to bigger things - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

06:46 PM BST

Will Abba perform tonight?

Well, it is the 50th anniversary of the supergroup winning Eurovision with Waterloo. Couldn’t escape if I wanted to? It’s hard to say. The quartet have coyly batted away any suggestion of an appearance – but rumours persist.



On Friday, Graham Norton made an appeal. “They have to do something, don’t they? It’s been 50 years! Come on, Abba!”



Surely they can’t resist a quick victory lap, in their home nation? After all, the winner takes it all.

Eurovision winners Abba in 1974 - Olle LINDEBORG / TT News Agency / AFP/Getty

06:43 PM BST

Loreen is back

Last year’s Swedish winner, Loreen, is returning to perform her new single Forever during tonight’s final. She’s described it as a follow-up to her victorious track Tattoo: “It was some sort of awakening, like coming from the dirt. Life happens at some point, and you realise what it’s all about, and you just elevate. This segment of the narrative, which is basically a happy ending, is even more important.”



Yes, this is how Loreen talks. For more of her loopy wisdom, you can read my interview with her.



She’s also weighed in on the Israel situation, saying that she’s against a boycott because Eurovision is “a community” and music “creates happiness”. “We have to find other, more constructive ways of changing what is happening.”

Loreen is performing her new single in the grand final - REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

06:38 PM BST

More drama from dress rehearsal

Rather than letting music do the talking, French contestant Slimane stopped his performance during this afternoon’s dress rehearsal to make an impromptu speech.

“Everybody, I just need to say something,” he said. “Every artist here wants to sing about love and sing about peace. We need to be united by music, yes, but with love for peace. Thank you so much. Thank you, Europe.”

Meanwhile Ireland’s Bambie Thug initially refused to take part in the dress rehearsal after lodging a complaint about Israeli broadcaster KAN’s coverage of their performance during Tuesday’s semi-final.

KAN’s commentator reportedly referred to the singer speaking “negatively about Israel”, then added “But we can talk about that later. Prepare your curses.”

“I’m angry with other teams breaching their rules of the EBU, and still being allowed in,” Bambie Thug told RTÉ News. “I hope the EBU will address it correctly.”

In response, the EBU has said in a statement: “We’ve spoken to KAN, the Israeli broadcaster, about this matter and reiterated the importance of all commentators respecting all the artists taking part in the competition and abiding by the rules and regulations of the event.”

🇮🇪 Bambie Thug have posted a statement on their Instagram regarding their absence from this afternoon's Grand Final dress rehearsal.



"There was a situation [...] which I felt needed urgent attention from the EBU"



06:32 PM BST

Croatia are bookies’ choice

Betfair still has Croatia as hot favourites to win tonight – and, interesting, Israel are now in second place. The UK looks rather less hopeful, at 175/1.

Here are the latest odds:

Croatia - 5/6

Israel - 5/2

Switzerland - 5/1

France - 16/1

Ireland - 17/1

Ukraine - 33/1

Italy - 55/1

Armenia - 100/1

Sweden - 125/1

Cyprus - 150/1

United Kingdom - 175/1

06:30 PM BST

The party’s getting started

It’s a surreal contrast. The passionate protests continue, but many Eurovision fans are utterly undeterred: they’re here for a good time. (And the flag fashion continues...)

German fans at Malmo Arena

Fans outside Malmo Arena

British fans in Malmo

06:22 PM BST

Which Eurovision acts should you look out for?

Politics aside… Eurovision is, as always, a blissful combination of the sublime and the ridiculous. Ireland’s Pagan witch entry, non-binary artist Bambie Thug, is the first Irish act to reach the final in five years, and could well be a contender. Their theatrical “electro-metal breakdown” number Doomsday Blue is weirdly compelling.



Switzerland’s Nemo Mettler combines Freddie Mercury-esque melodramatic pipes with high energy and a blinding hot-pink jacket – and so may well have hit the Eurovision jackpot.



Croatia’s Baby Lasagna has become a surprise hit, given that their song Rim Tim Tagi Dim is about economic emigration. But the rock-techno number is pretty catchy, and the performance, involving balaclavas and a deranged washerwoman, unforgettable.



There’s also Finland’s Windows95man, who hatches from a denim egg. Yes, it’s Eurovision.

Egg-cellent: Windows95man - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty

06:17 PM BST

Ireland’s act in tears

Non-binary singer Bambie Thug, who is representing Ireland this year, broke down in tears speaking to journalists on Friday, and revealed that they had cried with their team when Israel qualified for the grand final. Thug was wearing a pro-Palestine Keffiyeh.



“It’s overshadowed everything,” Thug said. “It goes against everything that Eurovision is meant to be. And it’s a big community, together, and their contestant was never allowed to even meet us – God forbid we have some conversation and minds might be changed.



“So it’s definitely putting a cloud above it.”



Thug earlier received a warning from the EBU after painting Celtic messages on their face spelling out “free Palestine” and “ceasefire”.

Ireland's Bambie Thug - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

06:14 PM BST

You may say I’m a dreamer

“The mood has been fraught at times over the controversies surrounding the contestants from Israel and the Netherlands,” says Liam. “One of the most surreal moments from the week was when Italian contestant Angelina Mango walked into the media centre unannounced and sang John Lennon’s Imagine in what was a transparent call for détente.”

Italian contestant Angelina Mango singing Imagine - Liam Kelly

06:11 PM BST

The Prime Minister says boycott calls are ‘unfair’

A spokesman for Rishi Sunak has called the pro-Palestine protests at Eurovision “outrageous”. He continued: “We share the deep concern over the humanitarian crisis of Gaza, and we raise this regularly.



“When it comes to this debate around Eurovision and these protests we are incredibly mindful of the Israelis and also Jewish people around the world who love Eurovision and their feelings seeing this in the aftermath of what was an atrocious terror attack and while hostages are still being held by Hamas.



“He would urge people to consider this when repeating these unfair calls for a boycott.”

Rishi Sunak has criticised the pro-Palestine Eurovision protests - Carl Court / POOL / AFP/Getty

06:08 PM BST

What is Israel’s history with Eurovision?

Israel may have won four times, but it has a very complicated relationship with the competition – this year is just the latest example of that.



Wondering just why it feels like the song contest’s vaunted inclusive values waver when it comes to this particular nation? I recommend reading James Hall’s excellent piece on Israel and Eurovision.

Israeli Eurovision entry Eden Golan - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty

06:06 PM BST

Can Dutch viewers still vote?

Yes, they can, despite their act getting kicked out, and the Dutch jury’s result still counts towards the final tally as well.

The EBU has also said that it will try to block the phone lines for what would have been song 5, the Netherlands’ performance. If anyone does vote for song 5, their vote won’t count but they may still be charged. (So it would be a fairly pointless and expensive protest vote.)

06:04 PM BST

A British superfan abroad

“Controversy over Israel and the Netherlands not withstanding, Alasdair Rendall is enjoying attending his 16th Eurovision,” reports Liam.

“The Brit first saw the song contest in Birmingham in 1998, following the UK’s last victory by Katrina & the Waves, and reckons that the final will not be overshadowed by outside events.

“‘It has definitely impacted the atmosphere,’ the 42-year-old tells me outside the arena. ‘[But] it has still been a really fun time, and full credit to Malmö: despite everything that is going on – all the pressures, the build-up – they have put on a great week.’

“Rendall, 42, is a former president of the official UK Eurovision fan club and organised parties in Liverpool last year. ‘There’s a huge social element to Eurovision: meeting up with friends you see once a year from different countries,’ he says. ‘Standing here, I’ve bumped into people I know. It’s always a really positive vibe.’”

Alasdair Rendall (far left) in Malmo - Liam Kelly

05:55 PM BST

How do I vote in Eurovision?

As soon as the final gets going, fans from all participating countries can vote for their favourite via phone, text or the Eurovision app. You get 20 votes per person, and you can’t vote for your own nation. There’s more info here.

Those public votes make up half the final total, with the other half coming from the jury votes.

05:54 PM BST

Liverpool is hotting up too

Eurovision fans are heading to the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool – and they’re definitely flying the flag.

People arriving for the Eurovision final screening at Liverpool Exhibition Centre - ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

05:52 PM BST

The UK fans are out in force

“It’s a 9,000-seat sell-out tonight and it is with great pride that I can report that the UK is the country with the largest cohort of fans in attendance,” says Liam. “Will they be able to spur Olly Alexander to victory?”

And there’s more good news – well, ish. “The final dress rehearsal has just wrapped up and, in what may be regarded as an auspicious sign for the UK, Alexander came in a very strong second place behind Estonia. Sadly, the numbers for the dress rehearsals are all meaningless and have no bearing on the actual outcome. The stand-ins accepting the award on Estonia’s behalf were given a water bottle instead of the elaborate glass microphone trophy.”

Olly Alexander has stalwart support - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

05:48 PM BST

What is the running order tonight?

Marcus & Martinus, representing home nation Sweden, kick things off, and the UK’s Alexander appears at the halfway stage. You’ll notice a missing no.5 – that’s when the Netherlands was due to perform.



1. Sweden | Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable

2. Ukraine | alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria

3. Germany | ISAAK - Always On The Run

4. Luxembourg | TALI - Fighter

6. Israel | Eden Golan - Hurricane

7. Lithuania | Silvester Belt - Luktelk

8. Spain | Nebulossa - ZORRA

9. Estonia | 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi

10. Ireland | Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue

11. Latvia | Dons - Hollow

12. Greece | Marina Satti - ZARI

13. United Kingdom | Olly Alexander - Dizzy

14. Norway | Gåte - Ulveham

15. Italy | Angelina Mango - La Noia

16. Serbia | TEYA DORA - RAMONDA

17. Finland | Windows95man - No Rules!

18. Portugal | iolanda - Grito

19. Armenia | LADANIVA - Jako

20. Cyprus | Silia Kapsis - Liar

21. Switzerland | Nemo - The Code

22. Slovenia | Raiven - Veronika

23. Croatia | Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim

24. Georgia | Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter

25. France | Slimane - Mon Amour

26. Austria | Kaleen - We Will Rave



Get a preview of them all by catching up on our semi-final 1 review here and semi-final 2 review here.

05:45 PM BST

Mind-boggling numbers

On a cheerier note, says, Liam “I was fortunate enough to get the chance to go on a money-can’t-buy backstage tour first thing this morning and it is impossible not to be agog at the sheer scale of Eurovision. For weeks the organisers have commandeered the Malmö Arena, home of the Redhawks hockey team, and transformed it into what is effectively the world’s largest TV studio.

“The numbers are enough to boggle the mind: there are 1,000 square metres of screens in the arena, 2,100 spotlights that can be individually controlled, and 210 tons of kit hanging from the roof. Some 230 technicians have helped to set up 26 different types of camera and there are 30 commentary booths for Graham Norton et al.

Organisers reckon all the effort is more than worth it as, they claim, it is the second-most watched annual TV event behind only the Superbowl.

Malmo Arena - Liam Kelly

05:43 PM BST

A Eurovision like no other

Liam says: “Hello from Malmö where the mood has been, ahem, unlike any other Eurovision I’ve covered. The exuberant atmosphere is still in evidence here, but there is an ill-tempered undercurrent not far from the surface.

“Protests have again blighted the city before today’s main event, and although the European Broadcasting Union has said explicitly that Joost Klein of the Netherlands was not disqualified for anything to do with Israel or its contestant, Eden Golan, the left-wing crowds still reckon he was kicked out because of his attitude to the war in Gaza.”

Joost Klein at the press conference - JESSICA GOW/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty

05:38 PM BST

What’s security like?

Serious. Poor Golan is being guarded around the clock by Israeli secret service, and the head of Israel’s security agency, Ronen Bar, personally flew over to Sweden to oversee safety measures.



Whenever Golan isn’t performing, she’s in her hotel room under guard, along with the rest of the Israeli delegation.



A source told The Telegraph: “It’s incredible that in the middle of a war, Shin Bet’s head felt the need to go to Malmö because of the safety fears.”



Meanwhile the EBU has banned Palestinian flags and symbols from the show. Ticket holders are only allowed to display flags of the nations who are taking part, or rainbow-coloured flags.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Malmo - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

05:34 PM BST

What is Israel’s entry?

You have to feel for 20-year-old Eden Golan, who is bearing the brunt of all of this – she was roundly booed during Wednesday’s dress rehearsal. But Israel’s song choice hasn’t exactly helped the situation.



It was originally titled October Rain, and had pretty pointed lyrics referencing the Hamas massacre. The entry has since been tweaked (after the EBU threatened the disqualify it) – the new title is Hurricane, and some of the more problematic lyrics have been changed.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent Golan a message on social media, praising her for standing up to “an ugly wave of antisemitism”. “Know that when people yell ‘boo’ at you, we shout ‘hooray’,” he said.



And, in fact, Golan’s semi-final performance was cheered by the audience, especially during the song’s climax, in which she switches from singing in English to Hebrew.



The fact that she was voted through proves that Golan, and Israel, do also have supporters who want them in the contest.

"Eden, I would like to wish you success, but you are already successful!



05:28 PM BST

Demonstrators hold up a body bag

India is on the ground in Malmo. She says: “Saturday’s pro-Palestine protest through the centre of Eurovision’s host city Malmo was similar in scale to Thursday’s, but the atmosphere was more charged ahead of tonight’s Grand Finale.

“The demonstrators, who turned out in the thousands again, called for Israel to be boycotted and for the organisers to pull them out of the contest again, but the signs and chanting seemed more provocative.

“One man held a replica of a person in a bloodied body bag aloft with ‘Eurovision is celebrating genocide’ written underneath it and a large contingent in the parade was a group chanting ‘Queers for Palestine’.

“While changing the mood in the middle of Malmo, it hasn’t quite touched the heart of Eurovision outside the Malmo Arena, where attendees are as exuberant as ever.”

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Malmo ahead of the Eurovision final - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

05:25 PM BST

Is Israel still in Eurovision?

This is the big, big controversy of 2024. Organisers the European Broadcasting Union have been falling over themselves to keep the competition politically neutral (this year’s slogan is the increasingly ironic “United by music”), but just having Israel in the contest is a statement in itself – especially since the EBU banned Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.



Protests against Israel’s inclusion have already taken place, with more than 10,000 people taking to the streets on Thursday – including climate activist Greta Thunberg, who accused Israel of using Eurovision to “artwash themselves”.



Thousands more are already taking to the streets ahead of tonight’s grand final.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Malmo - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Speaking in a documentary about his road to Eurovision, Alexander said: “A lot of the contestants and myself have been having a lot of comments that are like, ‘You are complicit in a genocide by taking part in Eurovision’, which is quite extreme. It’s very extreme.

“I understand where that sentiment is coming from but I think it’s not correct. It’s an incredibly complicated political situation, one that I’m not qualified to speak on.

“The backdrop to this is actual immense suffering. It’s a humanitarian crisis, a war. It just so happens there’s a song contest going on at the same time that I’m a part of.”

Young people demonstrate in the city centre - dpa picture alliance / Alamy Live News

05:23 PM BST

Who’s representing the UK?

That would be Olly Alexander, of the band Years & Years (and also recently an actor in the moving TV drama It’s A Sin). His Pet Shop Boys-esque electro-dance-pop track Dizzy is a decent listen, but we’re not holding our breath for a British victory.



Neil calls Dizzy “a blend of Balearic beats and sugary sentiments delivering upbeat sentiments with a minor chord melodic tension” – imitating last year’s Swedish winner. But it’s just too formulaic, he fears.



Still, if Alexander can finish higher than Mae Muller did last year (25th place – ouch), we’ll call that a partial win.

Olly Alexander - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

05:21 PM BST

Who’s hosting Eurovision?

The dynamic duo of Hollywood actress Malin Åkerman and comedian and Eurovision regular Petra Mede. They’ve also hosted the semi-finals, so should be unfazed by the most eccentric acts – although this year’s political drama makes this a rather unusual challenge, with potential for a few surprises along the way.



Graham Norton will, as usual, be providing snarky commentary for British viewers, and Joanna Lumley is our glamorous UK jury spokesperson.

Hosts Malin Akerman and Petra Mede - JESSICA GOW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

05:14 PM BST

The Dutch are displeased

The Dutch broadcaster, AVROTROS, has hit out against the EBU for disqualifying Joost Klein, saying that it was a “heavy” and disproportionate” response to the incident.

They explained that Klein had repeatedly asked not to be filmed coming off the stage and had made a “threatening movement” towards the camerawoman, but clarified that he did not touch her.

Director of Dutch radio and television broadcaster AvroTros Taco Zimmerman - JOHAN NILSSON/TT/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty

AVROTROS added that despite posing “several solutions” to the EBU to keep Klein in the contest, he was disqualified

In a statement, they said:

05:13 PM BST

What’s happened to the Netherlands?

As if the EBU didn’t have enough drama on its hands… Just today, it’s been announced that Dutch contestant Joost Klein has been disqualified from competing in the grand final following an incident with a female crew member.



Previously, rapper Klein was barred from the dress rehearsals while the EBU looked into the matter.



In a statement today announcing Klein’s exclusion, the EBU said: “Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s semi-final.



“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest. We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member.

Dutch rapper Joost Klein is out of Eurovision - AP Photo/Martin Meissner

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules.”



That clarification about “any other performer” is likely because at the semi-finals press conference, Klein made a comment after Israel’s Eden Golan was told by organisers she didn’t have to answer a question about her presence potentially putting other contestants’ safety at risk. “Why not?” demanded Klein.

Israel's Eurovision competitor Eden Golan is asked a very targeted question in tonight's press conference about whether she thinks her participation in the contest is threatening the safety of other participants.

05:12 PM BST

Which countries are competing?

Altogether, 37 nations entered the 2024 contest. Following the semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday, 26 made it through: Ukraine, Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Finland, Croatia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel, Greece, Estonia, Switzerland, Georgia and Armenia, plus the “Big Five”, which go through automatically – the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy – and host nation Sweden.



Poland, Iceland, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Australia, Albania, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Belgium, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, and San Marino were all eliminated in the semi-finals.



However, in the last few hours, we’re learnt that the Netherlands will no longer be competing – of which more in a moment…



Get the lowdown on all the 2024 acts via Ed Power’s handy Eurovision entries guide here.

05:02 PM BST

Where is Eurovision this year?

The contest is coming to us from the 15,500-capacity stadium in Malmö, Sweden, following their win last year with Loreen’s mega-ballad Tattoo.

Malmo Stadium - Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA

04:55 PM BST

When can you watch Eurovision?

The BBC begins its coverage at 8pm on BBC and BBC iPlayer tonight. Before then, we’ll be sharing our tips on what to look out for, and getting you up to speed with all of this year’s hopefuls. You can also check out our Eurovision guide here.

Croatia's hotly tipped Baby Lasagna - JESSICA GOW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

04:49 PM BST

Hello and welcome

…to our live Eurovision 2024 coverage! I’m Marianka Swain, and joining me tonight to cover all the wackiest numbers, biggest ballads and most talked-about controversies are the Telegraph’s music critic Neil McCormick, plus India McTaggart and Liam Kelly reporting from Malmö in Sweden.