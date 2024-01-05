Neo-Nazi podcasters jailed on terror charges for targeting Prince Harry and his family

Two neo-Nazi podcasters who called for the deaths of Prince Harry and his young son Archie have received prison sentences.

The sentencing judge in London called the duo “dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists" who encouraged terrorism.

Christopher Gibbons, 40, and Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 36, espoused racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, homophobic and misogynistic views and encouraged listeners of their “Lone Wolf Radio” podcast to commit violent acts against ethnic minorities, authorities said.

Using aliases on their show, the pair said “the white race was likely to be ‘genocided’ unless steps were taken to fight back.”

They approved of a day when so-called race traitors would be hanged, particularly those in interracial relationships.

On one episode, Gibbons said the Duke of Sussex should be “prosecuted and judicially killed for treason” and called Harry's son, Archie, who is now 4, a “creature” that “should be put down.”

Gibbons was sentenced to eight years in prison, the Metropolitan Police said. Patten-Walsh was given a 7-year term. Both will be on the equivalent of probation for three years after their release.

“The evidence demonstrates that you desire to live in a world dominated by white people purely for white people. Your distorted thinking is that the white race has ceded too much influence to Blacks and Asians, to Jews and Muslims, to gays, to white liberals and to white people in mixed-race relationships,” Judge Peter Lodder said.

The London men started “Lone Wolf Radio,” which had 128 subscribers and around 9,000 views of its 21 episodes in June 2020.

The pair endorsed the murder of UK Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 and hailed Brenton Tarrant's 2019 shooting spree in Christchurch, New Zealand, which claimed the lives of 51 people. They also posted images of a Nazi executing a Jewish man at the edge of a pit of corpses and Nelson Mandela being lynched.

A Kingston Crown Court jury convicted them in July of eight counts of encouraging terrorism.

Story continues

Gibbons was also convicted of two counts of disseminating terrorist documents through his online neo-Nazi “radicalization” library that had more than 2,000 subscribers, authorities said.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "The material that Gibbons and Patten-Walsh shared is exactly the kind that has the potential to draw vulnerable people - particularly young people - into terrorism. We are determined to identify and hold to account individuals pushing this material. In this case, officers reviewed hours-upon-hours of material to present a compelling case.”

He added: "I hope this case and today's sentencing sends a clear message that there are serious consequences for those who share terrorist material or encourage others to become involved in terrorism."