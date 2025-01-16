Neo-Nazi satanist Cameron Finnigan jailed for encouraging suicide online and possessing terror material

A teenage Neo-Nazi satanist who was caught with terrorism material and encouraged suicide online has been jailed for six years.

Cameron Finnigan, 19, from Horsham, West Sussex, joined a satanic extremist group in late 2023 and told one girl to kill herself "for me" on video so he could share it in the group's online chat, the Old Bailey heard.

Finnegan also told members of the group that he was preparing to attack a homeless person living in a tent near his home, Westminster Magistrates' Court was previously told.

Police never found evidence of an attempt to kill the peron, but a picture of the tent was found in a chat alongside a message from the defendant that said "I'm waiting".

ADVERTISEMENT

Finnigan, who is autistic, also accessed an 11-page terrorist document which provided advice on how to carry out "truck attacks", giving instructions on the type of vehicle and ideal targets.

He was arrested in March 2024 and pleaded guilty to five charges, including possessing a document for terrorism purposes and an act capable of encouraging or assisting suicide.

He also admitted to having indecent images of a child and two counts of criminal damage.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC said during the sentencing hearing that Finnigan became involved with the satanic extremist group named 764 in October or November 2023.

The group has links to the Order of Nine Angles, a Nazi occultist group linked to a string of prosecutions.

Both groups encourage increasing violence building up to potential mass casualty events, the Old Bailey heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finnigan communicated with other 764 members on the Telegram, Discord and Snapchat apps.

One of his username was ACID and he used a Pin code of 1969, the date the Satanic Bible was first published.

He chatted to an individual believed to be a young girl who told him she was considering suicide.

Finnigan encouraged her to do so, advised her on the method and wanted her to stream it online so he could claim it for the 764, the court was told.

Discussions in the 764 Telegram chat had referred to "Terror Week" and "Terror Season", a period between 11 and 19 March 2024, in which members were encouraged to commit crimes, the judge Mr Justice Jay heard.

It was in this chat that Finnigan told the group he planned to kill a homeless person he had identified living in a tent near the home he shared with his adoptive mother, father and biological sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finnigan was arrested in March last year on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of a firearm.

However, there was no evidence that he ever had a gun despite claims he made to members of 764 online.

Searches of his home address revealed a large tapestry of the "Satanic Beast" in his bedroom, knives, swastikas, and pentagrams associated with satanism.

A punchbag with a number of slash and stab marks was found outside his bedroom, the court was told.

Indecent images of children were found on his electronic devices as well as material bearing the 764 logo depicting murder, mutilation, rape and interference with a foetus.

The defendant had filmed himself carving words on to a car bonnet and puncturing the tyres with a large kitchen knife.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK.