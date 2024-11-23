Neo-Nazis march in Columbus; hate on Steam: It's the week in extremism

A handful of neo-Nazis paraded briefly in Columbus, Ohio. A Senator calls on the online gaming platform Steam to clean up its act after a report cites millions of examples of antisemitic hate by gamers. And, no, the Anti-Defamation League did not classify Christianity as “terrorism.”

It’s the week in extremism, from USA TODAY.

Neo-Nazis march in Columbus, Ohio

A small group of neo-Nazis carrying swastika flags marched near Downtown Columbus, Ohio, last Saturday shouting antisemitic and racist slurs. Local police were called after one of the group reportedly fired mace or pepper spray at a passerby.

The small parade was just the latest display by a neo-Nazi group in recent months. Other such events have happened in Florida and at an all-age drag show in Ohio.

"The vile display of hate by a small band of masked neo-Nazis in the Short North is another sad example of the bigotry that we have witnessed across the country," American Jewish Committee regional director Lee C. Shapiro said in a statement. "AJC is grateful to the Columbus police for acting to quell this unauthorized march.

The White House also condemned the march, calling it a “sickening display.”

"Shortly after officers arrived on scene, the group left the area without incident," Sgt. Joe Albert of the Columbus Police Department wrote in a statement. "Officers stopped a van the group left in a short distance away to investigate the potential assault that may have taken place. Many of the individuals inside the van were detained, however, it was later determined that an assault did not take place and all of the individuals were released."

CNN reported the group was an offshoot of a small neo-Nazi faction called Blood Tribe. Reached via Telegram, the leader of Blood Tribe told USA TODAY he had “no idea” who the protesters were and said he has been hunting and was not in Columbus.

Senator calls on Steam to clean up hate

U.S. Sen. Mike Warner (D-VA) sent a letter to the CEO of video game developer Valve Corporation asking why the company hasn’t cleaned up hate and extremism on its gaming platform Steam. The letter follows a report from the Anti-Defamation League identifying millions of examples antisemitic activity on the platform.

“It has been brought to your attention before that extremist ideologies seem to find a home on Steam,” Warner wrote in the letter to President and CEO Gabe Newell. “It appears that Valve has chosen to continue a 'hands off-type’ approach to content moderation that favors allowing some users to engage in sustained bouts of disturbing and violent rhetoric rather than ensure that all of its users can find a welcoming and safe environment across your platform.”

The ADL report last week, which USA TODAY covered, outlined more than 1.83 million unique pieces of extremist or hateful content, including antisemitic symbols like the “happy merchant” and Nazi imagery like the Totenkopf, swastika and sonnenrad.

It’s not the first time Steam has been called out for harboring hate and extremism. In 2018, the Center for Investigative Reporting investigated the platform and found it was hosting 173 groups that glorified school shooters.

Valve did not respond to a request for comment.

Fact-Check: ADL did not condemn Christianity

Posts on X claiming that the Anti-Defamation League, the country’s leading Jewish advocacy organization, has classified Christianity as “terrorist and bigoted” are incorrect and inaccurate.

Numerous posts circulated on X this week, some garnering thousands of reposts and likes, claiming the ADL had labeled Christianity “terrorist and bigoted.” It has not.

Many of the posts featured a screenshot of the ADL’s website section about Christian Nationalism, a specific racist movement that has been around since the mid-20th Century and whose followers espouse antisemitic and hateful beliefs.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, an ADL spokesperson wrote: “Online disinformation purveyors are claiming that ADL has listed ‘Christianity’ as an extremist group on our website. This outrageous claim is entirely false. The article in question refers only to a single longstanding racist and antisemitic religious sect known as ‘Christian Identity,’ which is widely acknowledged as extremist."

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett (white mask) is released from the Cook County Department of Corrections detention center on March 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Statistic of the week: Five

That’s how many criminal counts were overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court against actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted in 2021 for reporting a fake hate crime against himself.

Smollett claimed in January 2019 that he was attacked in Chicago by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him and tied a rope around his neck. He was then charged with faking the crime — charges which were initially dropped after he agreed to pay a fine and perform community service.

Prosecutors later re-charged Smollett for the same incident. The Illinois Supreme Court ruled the case should have been closed after the initial settlement between Smollett and prosecutors.

"Because the initial charges were dismissed as part of an agreement" with Smollett and he "performed his part of the agreement, the second prosecution was barred," the ruling said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Neo-Nazis march in Columbus; hate on Steam: It's the week in extremism