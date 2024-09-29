Nepal races time to search for landslide survivors as deaths rise

STORY: :: Nepali rescuers race time to look for survivors after deadly flooding and landslides

:: September 29, 2024

:: Jhyaple Khola, Nepal

:: Kathmandu, Nepal

In the Jhyaple Khola, Dhading District, dozens of onlookers and family members of victims watched on as rescuers sieved through the mud for survivors.

Locals in the capital city of Kathmandu faced the daunting task of cleaning up. They worked together to carry out broken crates and buckets of mud out of a market, as bags of produce stacked outside on the ground.

Some parts of the capital reported rain of up to 12.7 inches (322.2 mm), pushing the level of its main Bagmati river up 7 ft (2.2 m) past the danger mark, experts said.

The Himalayan nation has shut schools for three days, officials said on Sunday.