Nervive | Morning Blend

'Tis the season for holiday travel, and we know how stressful it can be, especially if you suffer with nerve discomfort. Podiatrist and Foot and Ankle Surgeon, Dr. Dana Brems-Figura joins us with some tips to help.
"[My physical therapist] invited my husband to come to an appointment... I was nervous... Would he be disgusted? Would he still want to attempt sex with me after this?"
Roseanne Milburn, a 61-year-old military veteran, says she's about to lose her right leg because there wasn’t a bed available at a Winnipeg hospital to finish a procedure.
A Manitoba woman suffering from a post-surgery infection says she's going to lose her leg because a surgeon started a procedure he couldn't finish.Roseanne Milburn, a 61-year-old military veteran, was in hospital to undergo a knee replacement, but needed follow-up surgery after she developed an infection. She says she was told it would take a day for a surgeon to remove dead tissue from her right knee and stitch her up. Instead, she spent days languishing with a painful open wound because there
"The insurance company denied the simple procedure to correct the condition, saying it was 'pre-existing' because the baby was born that way."
Higher levels of omega-6 fatty acids often found in ultraprocessed foods may interfere with the immune system’s fight against cancer cells, a new study says.
The progressive senators condemned the assassination of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson, calling it outrageous and denouncing violence.
Even when Luigi Mangione was surrounded with people who cared about him, he was isolated by a spinal defect that gave the athletic young man crippling pain and contributed to a jaundiced view of the American health-care system. Authorities charged Mangione, 26, with murder in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, and New York police said Wednesday that they believe the motive was animus toward the health insurance industry and corporate America. Police found a three-pa
The dangerous problem of sleep deprivation leads to a health and safety crisis in prisons and jails.
Highway 99 is closed in both directions in Surrey as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash that sent five people to hospital Thursday.Surrey police say no vehicles are being allowed through northbound from King George Boulevard and southbound from the Highway 91 interchange.Surrey Police Service Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said in an email that Highway 99 southbound will likely remain closed into the night while police investigate the collision.As of 10:15 p.m. PT, DriveBC's website shows Hig
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have both been vocal about their mental health struggles in the past. Here's how to navigate relationships and mental illness.
The autism rate is at a level that nobody ever believed possible. When asked if the discussion could result in his administration getting rid of some vaccinations, Trump said: "It could if I think it's dangerous, if I think they are not beneficial, but I don't think it's going to be very controversial in the end." Asked in the Nov. 25 interview if he thinks childhood autism is linked to vaccines, Trump said: "No, I'm going to be listening to Bobby," referring to Kennedy.
Actress Gemma Arterton has revealed she battles anxiety but moving to the countryside has helped her mental health because she loves "being in nature".
Scientists still know very little about the ovaries, but new research and renewed interest suggests unlocking its secrets could help women life longer.
Eleven-year-old Jace Zembsch has spent months battling Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. But just days before Christmas, he experienced a moment of joy and temporary healing, thanks to a surprise visit from pop superstar Taylor Swift at Children's Mercy Hospital.
There's more frustration about rural Yukoners being discharged from the Whitehorse hospital with nowhere to go — while Yukon's health minister acknowledges there are "gaps" in health care that need to be fixed. Francis Van Kessel of Whitehorse says she's furious about how a family member from Teslin was treated recently at the Whitehorse General Hospital when that relative was discharged at night without a plan — or even shoes.Van Kessel said her family member was delivered to Whitehorse hospita
A 33-year-old New Hampshire electrician was placed in a medically-induced coma after coming into contact with a power line at work
Dozens of Nobel Prize winners are urging the US Senate to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services in a letter dated Monday. It was first reported in the New York Times.
I was diagnosed with epilepsy and most of my episodes happened upon waking up. I stopped using the baby monitor when I left for college.
Some early breast cancer patients can safely avoid specific surgeries, according to two studies exploring ways to lessen treatment burdens.
Is your bladder making you hit the bathroom more frequently lately? Doctors reveal what's going on and when it's a concern.