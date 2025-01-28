Net migration to drive UK population up nearly 5million in next decade to 72.5million - ONS

Michael Howie
·2 min read
The UK population is estimated to reach 72.5 million by mid-2032 (PA Wire)
The UK population is estimated to reach 72.5 million by mid-2032 (PA Wire)

The UK population could reach 72.5 million by mid-2032, up from the latest estimate of 67.6 million, driven almost entirely by net migration, figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) projects an increase of 4.9 million (7.3%) from net migration, compared with 6.8 million births and 6.8 million deaths.

The data, published on Tuesday, assumes a level of long-term net international migration of 340,000 a year from mid-2028 onwards.

James Robards, from the ONS, said: "The UK population is projected to grow by almost 5 million over the next decade. The driver of this growth is migration, with natural change - the difference between births and deaths - projected to be around zero. These projections are based on current and past trends, and aren't forecasts about what may or may not happen in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our latest projections also highlight an increasingly ageing population, with the number of people aged over 85 projected to nearly double to 3.3m by 2047. This is in part because of the ageing of the baby boom generation, as well as general increases in life expectancy."

(ONS)
(ONS)

The overall population of the UK is projected to rise by 7.3% between mid-2022 and mid-2032, compared with an increase of 6.1% over the previous 10 years.

England's population is projected to grow more quickly than other UK nations in the decade to mid-2032, increasing by 7.8%, compared with 5.9% for Wales, 4.4% for Scotland and 2.1% for Northern Ireland.

The ONS also provides a projection further into the future, covering the 25 years between mid-2022 and mid-2047, for which the total projected growth of the UK population is 8.9 million, a jump of 13.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is lower than the previous 25 years from 1997 to 2022, when the population is estimated to have risen by 9.3 million, or 15.9%.

The number of people at state pension age is projected to rise by 1.7 million between mid-2022 and mid-2032, up from an estimated 12.0 million to 13.7 million people.

This projection accounts for the planned increases in state pension age to 67 for both sexes.

Meanwhile, by mid-2032 more than one in 10 (10.3%) of the UK population are projected to be aged 75 and over, compared with about one in 11 (9.1%) in mid-2022.

The ONS stressed the figures are projections - not predictions or forecasts - because they are based on current and past trends and there is always a level of uncertainty over how the numbers could change as time goes on.

Latest Stories

  • The Russian war economy is facing a ‘moment of truth’ as Putin’s dwindling cash reserves raise odds of a financial crash, expert says

    “As the risk of a financial crash rises, Russia’s imperiled economy is about to pose serious constraints on Putin’s war.”

  • Economists expecting sixth straight — but more modest — rate cut from Bank of Canada

    TORONTO — Economic forecasts suggest the Bank of Canada will likely lower its key policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday in light of recent inflation and jobs data, bringing it down to three per cent.

  • Ford's decision to speed up alcohol sales expansion will cost province $612M: report

    TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford's decision to speed up the rollout of alcohol sales in corner stores — which first sparked early election speculation last spring — will cost the province more than $600 million, Ontario's budget watchdog said Monday.

  • US House Republicans divided over how to pay for Trump's tax cuts

    Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives are trying to overcome internal differences on how to pay for President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cuts, with hardline conservatives determined to reduce an annual federal deficit approaching $2 trillion. With a narrow 218-215 House majority, they need near-total unity as they prepare to vote within weeks on a fiscal 2025 budget resolution that will be a critical step toward passing Trump's sprawling agenda of tax cuts, border and immigration reform, energy deregulation and increased military spending. Ahead of a three-day policy retreat that kicks off in Miami on Monday, some worried openly that House Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership team might balk at the spending cuts needed to offset the cost of Trump's $6 trillion tax-cut agenda while also addressing the nation's more than $36 trillion in debt.

  • Here’s What Could Happen to Your Money in Trump’s First 40 Days in Office

    As President-elect Donald Trump takes office again, many Americans are curious about how it will affect their personal finances. His administration could bring a host of economic changes, particularly...

  • China Jan manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracts, hits five-month low

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in January, an official factory survey showed on Monday, its weakest since August, keeping alive calls for stimulus in the world's second-largest economy. China's $18 trillion economy hit the government's growth target of "around 5%" over 2024 but in a lopsided fashion, with exports and industrial output far outpacing retail sales and unemployment remaining elevated. U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports on Feb. 1 to push Beijing to clamp down on trafficking of the chemical precursors of fentanyl risks exposing how reliant its economy is on exports for growth.

  • Scott Bessent wins Senate confirmation as US Treasury secretary

    The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Scott Bessent to be President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary, giving the billionaire hedge fund manager a central role in shaping the new administration's policy ambitions around tax cuts and spending and managing economic relationships with allies and adversaries alike. As the 79th Treasury secretary, Bessent will have sway over the nation's tax collections and its $28 trillion Treasury debt market, with vast influence over fiscal policy, financial regulations, international sanctions and investments from overseas.

  • 4 Proposed Cuts by Musk’s DOGE and How They Could Impact Your Wallet (and the Greater Economy)

    President Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce government spending by up to $2 trillion by July 4, 2026. Read Next: If Trump...

  • Federal Reserve expected to stand pat on rates even as Trump demands cuts

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is nearly certain to keep its key interest rate unchanged at its policy meeting this week, just a few days after President Donald Trump said he would soon demand lower rates.

  • 3 Ways the Trump Economy Could Affect Your Social Security in 2025

    President Donald Trump has talked a great deal about the economy and consumer finances over recent months and years. Specifically, Trump has discussed some of his plans for international trade, taxes...

  • House Republicans retreat to Trump’s Miami resort to hash out his agenda

    It’s decision time for House Republicans as they gather for their annual policy retreat in Florida this week. While they are escaping the frigid conditions in Washington, Republicans must still face divisions in their ranks on how to execute President Trump’s ambitious legislative agenda. In a sign of Trump’s influence over the House GOP, the…

  • TSX Stumbles Monday

    Canada's main stock index fell sharply midday Monday, as investors shaken by the rising popularity of ...

  • UK to release pension surpluses to fuel growth push, Sky News reports

    British finance minister Rachel Reeves will later this week announce plans to allow corporate pension scheme surpluses worth tens of billions of pounds to be released and reinvested, Sky News reported on Sunday. Reeves is seeking new sources of investment as she tries to breathe life into a stagnant British economy to fund Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plans to raise living standards and rebuild the country's creaking infrastructure. Citing unnamed government sources, Sky said Reeves would use a speech on Wednesday to announce plans to allow the release of surpluses estimated to be worth around 60 billion pounds ($74.87 billion) held in pension schemes that provide fixed payouts for their members.

  • Ottawa commits $663M in capital funding to cash-strapped TransLink

    The federal government has committed more than $663 million in capital funding for public transit in Metro Vancouver.Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of natural resources and member of Parliament for North Vancouver, made the announcement from his riding on Monday."Reliable public transit infrastructure reduces traffic congestion and air pollution, supports the increase in housing supply, and improves affordability," he said about the funding, which comes from the $3 billion Canada Publi

  • February 2025 payment dates for benefits and pensions as DWP cuts rumoured

    All the essential cost of living information you need

  • In Trump's shadow: Five Questions for the ECB

    Traders reckon further rate cuts are a done deal, so the question is whether the ECB drops any new hints on the path ahead. "They expect President (Christine) Lagarde to say the door to further rate cuts is open," said Bruno Cavalier, chief economist at Oddo. 1/ What will the ECB do on Thursday?

  • Senate confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary

    The Senate confirmed Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary on Monday, elevating the hedge fund manager to the new administration’s top financial job as President Donald Trump forges ahead on an ambitious economic agenda.

  • Wilmot councillors mull public input as they prepare to meet Monday to finalize 2025 budget

    Wilmot councillors will meet Monday in the hopes of passing the 2025 budget.It comes after council has heard from people in the township who were upset with the draft budget released in December that proposed a 50 per cent property tax increase. Township staff said the proposed budget would add $43 per month ($514 per year) to the township's portion of the average homeowner's tax bill.At a special council meeting on Jan. 7, councillors heard from several people who called the increase unacceptab

  • Bank of Canada likely to cut rates by 25bps, give tariff impact analysis

    The Bank of Canada will most likely trim its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points this week and is widely expected to offer an analysis on the impact of potential U.S. tariffs, economists and analysts said. This is the first time the central bank will announce its rate decision and share projections on the economy since the change in government in the United States, Canada's biggest trading partner. President Donald Trump, who took office last week, has been threatening a barrage of tariffs on Canadian imports since he won the U.S. election in November.

  • Ottawa gets $180M in federal transit money

    Ottawa is on track to get $180 million in transit infrastructure funding from the federal government from 2026 to 2036.The money would pay for upgrading, replacing, modernizing and maintaining public transit and its infrastructure, according to a news release issued Monday. The funds are tied to achieving greater housing density near transit stations.Liberal MPs from across Ottawa attended the announcement at Corso Italia station on the north-south Trillium rail line, which opened to the public