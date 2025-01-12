Net zero primary school will never open because of lack of children

A local resident says that the closed school seems like ‘an awful waste of money and something which really should have been foreseen’ - Tom Maddick/SWNS

A “net zero school” designed to reduce carbon emissions has closed before admitting a single pupil because of low demand.

Waterside Primary Academy in Nottingham was set to open last September and promised to host up to 210 pupils and 30 nursery-age children across its newly-built campus.

The project, overseen by the Department for Education (DfE) and set to be operated by the Greenwood Academies Trust, had been hailed as one of the first schools in Britain built according to new net zero guidance.

In October 2023 a statement from the school said it would be designed to reduce the amount of carbon emitted during the building process.

Wayne Norrie, chief executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said at the time that the school would provide “much-needed primary school places for the families in the community”.

Just a handful of parents applied for places, prompting the DfE to pull funding from the school last month.

The total spend on the school is not known but was part of the previous government’s £3 billion ‘offsite schools framework’ - Tom Maddick/SWNS

Greenwood Academies Trust has also withdrawn from the agreement and said it will now try to find an “alternate use for the site”.

It was hoped that children living in the new 350-home Nottingham Waterside Trent Basin development nearby would attend the school.

However, local residents said most people who have moved into the properties, which cost up to £500,000, are older couples and young professionals without children.

‘An awful waste of money’

One said: “I can only think of a handful of families with school-age children living here so I am not surprised the school shut before it even opened.

“It seems an awful waste of money and something which really should have been foreseen.”

The total spend on the 1,400-square-metre project – to be delivered as part of the DfE’s “offsite schools framework” – is not known.

The £3 billion project, launched in 2020, aims to build 30 schools each year using low-carbon construction methods.

Building specialist Reds10 was appointed by the DfE as the main contractor for Waterside Primary Academy in 2021.

The company said in a post on its website that year that it marked one of five schools it was helping deliver, and that Reds10 would supply “over £45 million of works” across the projects.

A pre-construction services agreement for Waterside Primary Academy awarded by the DfE to Reds10 in 2022 cost more than £629,000.

The construction company’s website said HLM Architects was also providing architecture and interior design advice for the school project.

MAC Consulting, a separate firm, was set to be brought in to oversee landscape design.

‘Sustainability embedded throughout’

A blog post about the Waterside project on Reds10’s website added that “sustainability is embedded throughout, with air-source heat pumps within the building and PV [solar] panels and windcatchers [for natural ventilation] on the roof, in line with the energy strategy for the school”.

A spokesman for Greenwood Academies Trust said: “In recent conversations, it has become apparent that, with surplus primary places in the area there is not sufficient demand for this school to fulfil the rigorous criteria for meeting place planning needs and that the DfE would not, therefore, put in place a funding agreement to open the school.

“As a result, the trust made the difficult decision to reluctantly withdraw as the prospective operator of the school.

“This includes recommending an alternate use for the site which will benefit the educational landscape of the area and we will be sharing more details of this proposal in due course.”

Targeted funding

A DfE spokesman said: “Ministers have accepted Greenwood Academies Trust’s request to withdraw the Waterside Primary pipeline project from the pre-opening stage.

“Our priority is to establish schools where there is a need for places and ensure government funding is targeted to where it is most needed. The demand for places at the proposed school has not materialised at the rate expected in Nottingham city council’s basic need forecasts.”

A council spokesman added: “The Department for Education has confirmed that the proposed Waterside Primary Academy does not currently meet the rigorous criteria it sets for the funding of free schools and that the proposers, the Greenwood Academies Trust, have decided to withdraw their application.

“We are in discussions with the department about the best way forward for the site.”