Netanyahu on collision course with Biden over future of Gaza as tensions erupt

It is a sign of the pressure that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under that he felt the need to force growing tensions with the US over the war in Gaza into the open.

By angrily pushing back against the US push for the establishment of a Palestinian state once Israel's war on Hamas comes to an end – with a two-state solution long-standing foreign policy for Washington – Netanyahu risks undermining his staunchest ally. President Joe Biden came out strongly in the wake of the Hamas attack on southern Israel on 7 October, in which 1,200 people were killed and another 240 taken hostage, asserting Israel's right to defend itself by going into Gaza. Nations such as the UK followed in his path.

But as the death toll inside Gaza has continued to rise, almost 25,000 people according to health ministry officials in the Hamas-controlled territory, international pressure has grown for a ceasefire – particularly from Arab nations – and the Biden administration has called on Netanyahu to rein in military operations, go after Hamas in a more controlled manner and reduce civilian casualties.

Netanyahu said in his televised address on Thursday evening that Israel "will not settle for anything short of an absolute victory" over Hamas. He also said Israel must have security control west of the River Jordan, which would include the territory of any future Palestinian state. "This is a necessary condition, and it conflicts with the idea of [Palestinian] sovereignty. What to do? I tell this truth to our American friends, and I also stopped the attempt to impose a reality on us that would harm Israel's security," he said.

The Palestinians seek Gaza, the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem for their state in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolution 242, passed unanimously in the aftermath of the 1967 war, which required Israel’s withdrawal from those areas based on the “inadmissibility” of the acquisition of territory by war. Subsequent UN resolutions have demonstrated overwhelming support globally for a two-state solution based on 1967 borders — but despite publicly supporting a two-state solution, a binding Security Council resolution on the matter has been blocked by the US for decades.

Speaking back in November, Mr Biden made it clear that he saw a two-state solution as the only way to end the cycle of violence. “I can tell you, I don’t think it ultimately ends until there’s a two-state solution,” he said at a news conference.

But frustration has been growing in the US over Netanyahu's attitude. Speaking from the world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that a two-state solution was the best way to protect Israel, unify moderate Arab countries and isolate Israel's key enemy Iran. He said that Israel would not "get genuine security” without a pathway to a Palestinian state. Netanyahu’s stance is also likely to imperil another key objective in Washington’s Middle East policy, which is the normalisation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. But Riyadh has insisted that any deal include a genuine pathway to a Palestinian state.

In response to Netanyahu's latest remarks, White House spokesman John Kirby said: "We obviously see things differently.”

For many in Israel, Netanyahu's stance comes as no surprise. “Bibi”, as he is known by Israelis, has spent the majority of his political career rejecting the notion of a Palestinian state, even if he has offered lukewarm endorsement of the idea at points.

“Any other stance would have been surprising to be honest,” Sally Abed, a leader of Standing Together, the largest Arab-Jewish grassroots movement in Israel, told The Independent. “In many ways, I think Netanyahu's relentless vision throughout his political career has been to ensure the prevention of any possibility of a Palestinian state.”

In December, Netanyahu publicly conceded to having worked to block a Palestinian state for decades. “I’m proud that I prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state because today everybody understands what that Palestine state could have been, now that we’ve seen the little Palestinian state in Gaza,” he said.

Netanyahu’s stance has been roundly criticised by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Issa Amro, a leading Palestinian activist in the occupied West Bank, told The Independent: “Rejecting a Palestinian state by the Israeli leaders means rejecting peace, rejecting the end of the violence, and [the loss of] more Israeli and Palestinian civilian lives.”

“It’s proof that Israel is not defending itself from the Palestinians, but it is defending its occupation,” he said.

A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said late Thursday that there can be "no security and stability in the region" without a Palestinian state.

"The entire region is on the verge of a volcanic eruption due to the aggressive policies pursued by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," Nabil Abu Rudeineh said, according to the official Wafa news agency.

But it is the manner of his comments, a televised public rejection of the United States diplomatic efforts, coupled with a renewed conviction for a military campaign in Gaza, shows Netanyahu increasingly pinning his political future on what happens in Gaza. A poll released earlier this month by the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute showed just 15 per cent of Israelis want Netanyahu to remain in office after the war ends – a finding which echoes other polls that show his popularity has plummeted. But with general support for the war on Hamas still relatively stable, Netanyahu clearly believes it is how he stays in power.

The cracks are also showing in his coalition government, particularly as members of the families of those still being held hostage inside Gaza step up pressure to bring their loved ones home. Only a ceasefire deal can win the release of dozens of hostages still held by Islamic militants in Gaza, and claims they could be freed by other means was spreading "illusions," said former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, one of four members of the War Cabinet, in his first public statements on the course of the war.

Eisenkot, whose son was killed in December in Gaza, told Israel's Channel 12 television station late Thursday that "the hostages will only return alive if there is a deal, linked to a significant pause in fighting." He said dramatic rescue operations are unlikely because the hostages are apparently spread out, many of them in underground tunnels.

In a thinly veiled criticism of Netanyahu, Eisenkot also said strategic decisions about the war's direction must be made urgently, and that a discussion about an endgame should have begun immediately after the war began.

Even if pressure domestically is forcing Netanyahu to double-down on his stance over Gaza and beyond, it is unwise to publicly go after his staunchest international ally. Given the tensions that have been building between the Biden administration and the Israeli president, there is only so much the White House is likely to take.