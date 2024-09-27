Netanyahu delivers warning if Iran attacks
Making reference to an April volley of drones and missiles directed at Israel, PM Benjamin Netanyahu says no area of Iran will be safe from Israel's response in a future attack.
CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st
The Democratic nominee worked in a message on the economy as Trump continued to get cheesed off over her Golden Arches gig.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met face-to-face with Donald Trump on Friday with public tensions rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion and in the midst of the U.S. presidential election.
Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.
BRUSSELS (AP) — As the war in Ukraine enters a critical period, the European Union has decided that it must take responsibility for what it sees as an existential threat to security in its own neighborhood and is preparing to tackle some of the financial burden, perhaps even without the United States.
It’s “better than actual policies,” mocked former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele.
The GOP VP candidate's latest claim quickly backfired on social media.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States notably darkened the mood in Russia.In the run-up to the high-profile journey that clearly irked the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that America is just like the Third Reich. Other commentators apparently received the same set of talking points and started to describe the U.S. as a Nazi nation.In anticipation of the visit, most state TV pundits and experts warned viewers that a decision to allow Uk
The "Shark Tank" billionaire criticized the former president's disinterest in trying to "learn anything."
Former President Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming members of certain faiths should he lose the presidential election in November.
The far-right conspiracy theorist talked about Republicans holding their noses and voting for candidates that they "absolutely hate."
OTTAWA — Accusations of homophobia and partisan jabs took centre stage in the House of Commons on Thursday as MPs debated another Conservative motion aimed at toppling the government, after their first attempt failed.
Stephanie Ruhle reacted after her colleague Chris Hayes complimented the "refreshingly substantive" interview.
He's sold Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency during his third campaign for president. Now, Donald Trump is launching a new business venture: diamond-encrusted watches.
The 2024 Republican presidential candidate has promoted the sale of other products, including digital trading cards, bibles, cologne and sneakers.
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle made the question her last in talking to the Democratic nominee.
“He lies about a lot of things, but you gotta take him at his word on things like this,” the second gentleman said of the former president.
A Secret Service agent allegedly sexually assaulted one of Kamala Harris’ vice presidential staffers in Wisconsin last week. The incident occurred during a planning trip to Green Bay for a Harris campaign event that was ultimately canceled after the Vice President opted to go to Atlanta on Sept. 20, Real Clear Politics reported.Sources told the outlet that the Secret Service officer had dined and drank after work with several staffers at a local restaurant before returning with the group to the
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon penned a message of advice to the “Make America Great Again” movement — a nod to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign motto — ahead of Election Day, writing from Danbury Prison in Connecticut that “the moment is now on our side.” “[Vice President] Harris has peaked,” Bannon wrote in an…
Former President Donald Trump described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms Wednesday, referring to its people as “dead” and the country itself as “demolished," and further raising questions about how much the former president would be willing if elected again to concede in a negotiation over the country's future.