Netanyahu holds firm on keeping troops in Gaza as pressure mounts for ceasefire deal

Reuters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump "has a lot on his plate" and misunderstands Taiwan's role in the semiconductor industry, possibly because others have misinformed him, the island's Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei said on Monday. Trump, the Republican nominee in November's presidential election, unnerved democratically governed Taiwan, which is claimed by China, by saying in July, "Taiwan should pay us for defence," and that it had taken American semiconductor business. His remarks pummelled shares of Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies such as Apple and Nvidia.