Netanyahu: ICC arrest warrants are antisemitic

STORY: :: Israel's Prime Minister says ICC arrest warrants are 'antisemitic'

:: November 21, 2024

:: Jerusalem

:: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister

"The decision to issue an arrest warrant against me, the democratically elected prime minister of the State of Israel, and our former defense minister was made by a rogue prosecutor who is trying to extricate himself from sexual harassment charges, and by biased judges who are motivated by antisemitic sentiments against the one and only Jewish state."

"Israel does not, Israel will not recognise the validity of this decision. We will continue to do everything we must do to defend our citizens and to defend our state against Iran’s axis of terror. Iran and its terrorist proxies, which include Hamas, Hezbollah the Houthis and others. Our enemies are your enemies, and our victory will be your victory, the victory of civilization over barbarism and tyranny".

In their decision, the ICC judges said there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant were criminally responsible for acts including murder, persecution and starvation as a weapon of war as part of a "widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza".

Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza.

"The antisemitic decision of the international court in The Hague is a modern Dreyfus trial, and it will end the same way," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

The court does not have its own police force to carry out arrests and relies on its 124 member states for that, with only limited diplomatic means to force them if they do not want to.