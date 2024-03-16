Netanyahu okays military operation in Rafah as aid ships reaches Gaza
Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a military operation in Rafah as aid ships reach Gaza. More than a million people are displaced in the area.
Michael Whatley rhetorically asked Friday, “Were you better off four years ago than you are today? The answer for this entire country is no.”
GOP had previously demanded Congress address US-Mexico border crossings before passing further foreign aid
In broad daylight on a Ukrainian road, a sudden explosion may have just altered war strategies.
CNN’s Katelyn Polantz breaks down the behavior of former President Donald Trump, as he attended a critical Florida hearing over the dismissal of the classified documents case against him.
The turnabout on air defense missiles comes after a Russian missile struck near Greece's leader during his recent Ukraine visit.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling law enforcement to Florida's spring break locations misses bigger beachfront crime scene at Palm Beach's Mar-a-Lago.
The former president reportedly admired how Hitler "rebuilt the economy" of Germany.
While Ukraine’s fortunes on the battlefield have been mixed, its operations in Crimea and the Black Sea have been rather more successful.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Republicans eager to regain the Senate majority this year, Ohio offers a prime opportunity to pick up a critical seat. But ahead of Tuesday's primary election, there's mounting anxiety inside the GOP that Bernie Moreno may emerge with the nomination. After vaulting into the top tier of contenders with a coveted endorsement from Donald Trump, Moreno — who has shifted from a public supporter of LGBTQ rights to a hardline opponent — is confronting questions about the existence
TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA — A letter from Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to British Columbia Premier David Eby, asking him to help halt a federal carbon price increase, was dismissed by Eby as a "baloney factory" campaign tactic. Poilievre's letter sent Friday asked Eby to join seven other premiers in opposing the April 1 increase, saying the 23 per cent rise amounts to an extra 18 cents on a litre of fuel, and people in B.C. and Canadians can't afford it. "I am writing, asking
Russia is believed to have jammed the satellite signal on an RAF plane taking Defence Secretary Grant Shapps back to the UK from Poland. The GPS signal was interfered with for about 30 minutes while the jet flew near the Russian territory of Kaliningrad on Wednesday, according to a report in The Times. Mobile phones could not connect to the internet and the aircraft, a Dassault 900LX Falcon jet, had to use alternative methods to determine its location.
Peter Navarro, who served as trade adviser under former President Donald Trump, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro is scheduled next Tuesday to begin serving a four-month prison sentence, according to his lawyers. Navarro was found guilty by a jury in September of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un publicly rode in a car given to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin in "clear proof" of the strengthening friendship between the two countries, state media reported on Saturday. Pyongyang and Moscow have forged closer ties since Kim met Putin in Russia in September and vowed to deepen military relations.
US Navy SEALs tested their sub-zero skills alongside other special ops forces in an Arctic Circle drill, linking up with a submarine on snowmobiles.
David Jolly also explained why Republicans are so keen to change voting.
Team Trump blames the streaming platform’s algorithm for placing its campaign ads against a video calling Nazi book burning “justified” and “awesome”
Former Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean said in an interview late Thursday that former President Trump is the candidate for the “gazillionaire class.” “I don’t think there is going to be any limit to dollars spent in this race. Trump has got every gazillionaire in the country, apparently is now breathing heavily whenever Trump walks…
Former President Trump in a new interview sought to clarify comments from earlier in the week in which he said there are ways to go about “cutting” entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare. “I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare,” Trump told Breitbart News on Wednesday.…
Russia has carried out numerous double-tap strikes throughout the Ukraine war, and it has also employed this deadly tactic in Syria.
ATLANTA (AP) — A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump after a judge ruled he had to leave or Willis couldn't continue to pursue the charges. Attorney Nathan Wade's resignation allows Willis to remain on the most sprawling of four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election. But the long-term damage