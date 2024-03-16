Netanyahu okays military operation in Rafah as aid ships reaches Gaza

Reuters

Peter Navarro, who served as trade adviser under former President Donald Trump, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro is scheduled next Tuesday to begin serving a four-month prison sentence, according to his lawyers. Navarro was found guilty by a jury in September of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.