Netanyahu pays tribute to eight IDF soldiers killed in Lebanon

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Israel will win in its war against Hezbollah after the death of eight soldiers in Lebanon.

Paying tribute to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, the Israeli prime minister said: “I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon, may God avenge them, and may their memories be a blessing.”

Mr Netanyahu went on to say that Israel was in the middle of a “tough war against Iran’s axis of evil”.

“This will not happen,” Mr Netanyahu said, adding: “Because we will stand together, and with God’s help, we will win together.”

The IDF continued attacking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon on Wednesday after Iran launched around 200 missiles at Tel Aviv on Tuesday in response to Israel’s ground invasion across the border.

Israel is considering its response to the large-scale missile attack, with pressure growing for a definitive strike against Tehran, but Mr Netanyahu is reportedly waiting to coordinate his country’s response with Washington.

01:18 AM BST

Six people dead in Beirut attack

Israel bombed central Beirut in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least six people.

The IDF said it conducted a precise air strike on Beirut. A security source said it targeted a building in central Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood close to parliament, the nearest Israeli strikes have come to Lebanon’s seat of government.

At least six people were killed and seven wounded, Lebanese health officials said. A photo being circulated on Lebanese WhatsApp groups, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed a heavily damaged building with its first floor on fire.

Three missiles also hit the southern suburb of Dahiyeh (below) where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last week, and loud explosions were heard, Lebanese security officials said. The southern suburbs came under more than a dozen Israeli strikes on Wednesday.

Beirut

11:21 PM BST

Pictured: Strike on Beirut

An Israeli strike has landed within Beirut’s city limits, not far from downtown, Reuters have reported.

Witnesses in central Beirut heard a massive blast.

Israel is again targeting Beirut with air strikes - GETTY IMAGES

10:37 PM BST

Forty-six people killed in Lebanon in past 24 hours

The Lebanese health ministry has said 46 people were killed and 85 others injured by “enemy Israeli strikes” across the country over the past 24 hours.

Lebanon’s disaster management agency said earlier that 1,928 people have been killed since Israel and Hezbollah began trading cross-border fire after the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023.

10:05 PM BST

Charter flight carrying Britons from Lebanon lands

A charter plane carrying Britons from Lebanon has left Beirut and landed in Birmingham.

The Dan Air plane touched down at Birmingham International Airport shortly before 8.40pm, having departed from Beirut and stopped off in Bucharest, Romania, on its journey.

Further flights are planned for Thursday and over the coming days.

It came as Defence Secretary John Healey met military personnel preparing for a potential evacuation of Britons from Lebanon.

He also thanked RAF personnel involved in the operation to protect Israel as it came under attack from a barrage of Iranian missiles.

10:02 PM BST

IDF ‘conducts precise strike in Beirut’

The Israeli military has said it has conducted a precise strike in Beirut.

09:43 PM BST

US will not support attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

Joe Biden said he would not support strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in retaliation for Tehran’s missile attack on Israel.

“The answer is no,” the US president told reporters on Wednesday, saying that Israel’s response must be “proportionate”.

Mr Biden, 81, also said G7 world leaders were preparing a new round of sanctions on Iran.

The president’s statement came after Israel’s security cabinet was reported to have resolved to take direct military action against Iran, perhaps in the next few days.

Read the full report.

09:31 PM BST

‘The BBC’s Israel problem laid bare’

George Chesterton argues the BBC’s refusal to routinely refer to Hezbollah as a terror organisation in its reporting leaves unanswered questions about the corporation’s stance on the group’s legitimacy and credibility.

Read the full piece here.

09:17 PM BST

Israel: ‘Time for empty calls for de-escalation is over’

Israel’s UN ambassador said on Wednesday that the “the time for empty calls for de-escalation is over.”

Danny Danon told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that “Iran’s true face is one of terror, death and chaos.”

“This is no longer a matter of words,” he said. “Iran is a very real and present danger to the world, and if they are not stopped, the next wave of missiles will not be aimed solely at Israel,” he said.

He called Iran’s missile barrage aimed at Israel on Tuesday “a cold-blooded attack against 10 million civilians” and “an unprecedented act of aggression.”

Mr Danon stressed that Israel will not stop until all of the hostages taken by Hamas and other militants are back in Israel.

“Let the world understand: Israel will defend itself, and we will do so with justice and strength,” he said.

09:09 PM BST

Tributes to Hassan Nasrallah

An Iranian woman lays laying flowers in front of a Hassan Nasrallah’s banner in Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran.

The head of Hezbollah was assassinated by Israel on Friday.

A woman lays a tribute in front of a Hassan Nasrallah banner - Majid Saeedi

08:37 PM BST

PM will not confirm role of British troops in Israel-Iran response

Kier Starmer refused to clarify whether British troops would be involved in retaliation by Israel against Iran.

“Israel does have the right to security. Israel does have the right to defend herself,” he told press in Brussels.

“I’m not going to get drawn further than that, nor get drawn on the role of our own service personnel,” he added.

Starmer in Brussels 2nd Oct - Pool/Getty Images Europe

08:19 PM BST

‘Jordan will not be anyone’s battlefield,’ says foreign minister

Jordan’s top diplomat Ayman Safadi has complained after Iranian missiles aimed at Israel entered his country’s airspace.

“Jordan will not be anyone’s battlefield,” he told David Lammy in a call on Wednesday.

Jordan’s air force and air defence intercepted missiles and drones, it was reported.

The interior ministry said a number of people suffered minor injuries from falling debris.

08:04 PM BST

IDF: We can strike anywhere in Middle East

Israel can strike anywhere in the Middle East, the head of the Israeli military has said.

“Those of our enemies who have not understood this until now, will understand it soon,” Lt Gen Herzi Halevi said.

“We will respond, we know how to locate important targets, we know how to strike with precision and power,” he said in reference to Iran’s missile strikes on Israel on Tuesday.

Mr Halevi also described the damage from Iran’s missile barrage as “relatively minor”.

Lt Gen Herzi Halevi made the comments as he visited an air base near Tel Aviv - IDF

07:52 PM BST

Hezbollah says three Israeli tanks destroyed in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said it destroyed three Israeli tanks as they advanced towards a border village earlier on Wednesday.

The Iran-backed group has been clashing with IDF troops across southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it also fired machine guns and rockets at an Israeli unit that had “entered a home on the outskirts of the village of Kfar Kila.”

Earlier today the IDF confirmed the deaths of eight soldiers, its first combat losses since beginning a ground invasion early on Tuesday.

The Lebanese army said an Israeli drone has attacked one of its units, wounding a soldier.

07:30 PM BST

Biden: There’s going to be some sanctions on Iran

The US president said Iran was “way off course.”

07:10 PM BST

CCTV shows Palestinian killed in Iran’s missile attacks

A Palestinian father of three was killed by falling shrapnel when Iran fired 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night.

Video footage showed the moment Samer al-Asali, 37, was walking in the West Bank village of Nu’eima, near Jericho, when a large piece of debris fell from the sky, killing him.

Mr al-Asali is the only reported fatality of Iran’s massive ballistic missile barrage, most of which Israel said its air defences intercepted. Four other people suffered minor injuries.

The CCTV video shows the labourer pausing beneath a street lamp and then taking a step off the pavement just as a 16-foot-long missile fragment lands directly on top of him.

Read the full story here.

07:01 PM BST

US State Department warns Israel against targeting Lebanese civilians

The State Department says it has made it clear to Israel that the US does not want to see civilians or civilian infrastructure targeted in Lebanon.

Biden in a call with G-7 leaders over Middle East crisis - Adam Schulz/White House

06:35 PM BST

Pictured: Israel artillery unit fires towards Lebanon

Israeli artillery unit fires towards Lebanon - Baz Ratner/AP

06:24 PM BST

Iran: we are not looking for war

Iran has insisted it is “not looking for war” but vowed a stronger response if Israel retaliates to its missile attack.

“If it (Israel) wants to react, we will have a stronger response, this is what the Islamic Republic is committed to,” President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“We are not looking for war, it is Israel that forces us to react,” he added.

06:13 PM BST

Watch: US Navy destroyers intercept Iranian ballistic missiles

This is the moment US Navy destroyers intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles destined for Israel.

The US fired around a dozen interceptors at the barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday.

06:07 PM BST

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon, IDF says

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Wednesday.

Six soldiers of the Ergoz commando unit were killed in a gun battle in a southern Lebanese village, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, adding that five more soldiers were wounded in the same incident.

Two soldiers of the Golani recon unit were killed in a separate incident, in which another soldier was seriously wounded, the IDF said.

The IDF earlier named Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, as the first soldier killed since it invaded southern Lebanon.

Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon early on Tuesday morning. The IDF has long warned an invasion was possible in order to push Hezbollah back from the border and allow 60,000 citizens to return to their homes in the north.

The IDF has released a picture of the eight soldiers killed in Lebanon - IDF

06:00 PM BST

Pictured: Victims of Tel Aviv shooting

Five victims in Tuesday’s Tel Aviv shooting have been named as Shahar Goldman, Ilia Nozadze, Nadia Sokolenko, Jonas Chrosis, and Inbar Segev Vigder (clockwise from top left).

Seven people were killed in total.

Clockwise from top left: Shahar Goldman, Ilia Nozadze, Nadia Sokolenko, Jonas Chrosis, Inbar Segev Vigder - social media

05:47 PM BST

US does not support attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

The US does not support an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites following Tehran’s strikes on Israel, Joe Biden has said.

The US president told reporters on Wednesday more sanctions would be imposed on Iran after it launched around 200 missiles at Israel late on Tuesday.

Joe Biden speaks to reporters about Israel and America’s response to Iran’s missile attack - AP

05:39 PM BST

Hamas claims responsibility for Tel Aviv shooting

Hamas’ armed wing has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, which killed at least seven people.

Two gunmen began the suspected terror attack on the city’s light rail system before opening fire on a boulevard in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish neighbourhood in southern Tel Aviv.

At least seven people were killed in the terror attack - Anadolu

05:32 PM BST

Watch: IDF strike on Damascus

The strike on the Syrian capital reportedly killed three civilians on Wednesday afternoon.

05:09 PM BST

UN head condemns ‘sickening cycle of escalation’

UN Secretary General António Guterres has condemned escalation in the Middle East.

Civilians are paying a terrible price – which I utterly condemn.”

Guterres criticised attacks by Israel, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran, and called for peace.

The comments follow Israel banning Guterres entering the country earlier on Wednesday.

04:55 PM BST

Pictured: IDF attacks Lebanese village

Israel airstrike targets village of Khiam in southern Lebanon - AFP/AFP

04:41 PM BST

Lammy: Charter flight evacuating UK nationals leaves Lebanon

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, has announced that the first charter flight for UK nationals has left Lebanon.

Further flights are scheduled for the coming days, he added.

The first charter flight taking British nationals out of Lebanon has now departed. We have arranged another flight for tomorrow, and further flights over the coming days for as long as there is demand and it is safe to do so.



I urge all British nationals still in Lebanon to… — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 2, 2024

04:19 PM BST

Israeli strike on Damascus kills at least three

An IDF strike on the Syrian capital has killed three people.

Three civilians were killed and three more wounded in the strike on a residential building, according to Syrian media.

04:11 PM BST

Kremlin concerned over ‘large-scale war’ in Middle East

The Kremlin said that it was “concerned” about the risk of a “large-scale war” in the Middle East in its first official comment since ally Iran fired missiles at Israel on Tuesday.

Russia blamed Israel for escalating tension in the region by attacking Lebanon and described Iran’s missile attack as a “retaliation.”

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, commented on Telegram after a meeting with ambassadors to Arab states in Moscow.

“Deep concern was expressed about the growing risks of a large-scale war in the Middle East with devastating consequences for the entire region, including against the backdrop of Iran’s retaliatory missile attack against Israel.”

04:01 PM BST

IDF names seven more dead soldiers

The IDF has released the names of soldiers killed in the invasion of southern Lebanon.

The oldest was 23.

Harel Etinger, Or Mantzur, and Noam Barzilay of the Agoz unit.

Almken Terefe and Ido Broyer of the Golani patrol.

Itai Ariel Giat of the Yalam unit.

Nazar Itkin of the Egoz unit.

Israeli paratroopers in southern Lebanon - Telegram/IDF/Telegram/IDF

03:39 PM BST

IDF announces deaths of seven soldiers

The IDF has announced the deaths of seven more soldiers in South Lebanon.

The news follows the death of Eitan Itzhak Oster in clashes with Hezbollah this afternoon, bringing the death toll to eight.

03:23 PM BST

Watch: IDF footage shows ground operations in south Lebanon

The video released by the IDF shows soldiers and dogs patrolling a built-up area.

03:12 PM BST

03:05 PM BST

UK fighter jets played a part in preventing further escalation in Middle East

Britain said two of its fighter jets and an air-to-air refuelling tanker played a part on Tuesday in attempts to prevent further escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, but that the jets did not engage any targets.

“Two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker played their part in attempts in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, demonstrating the UK’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on X.

“Due to the nature of this attack, they did not engage any targets, but they played an important part in wider deterrence and efforts to prevent further escalation.”

An update following yesterday's attack against Israel by Iran. pic.twitter.com/bIl6kToBMO — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 2, 2024

02:55 PM BST

Hezbollah claims ‘surprise’ attack on Israelis in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah fighters have inflicted casualties on Israeli soldiers, marking the third direct conflict reported today, the terror group has claimed.

It said that Hezbollah fighters “surprised” Israeli soldiers attempting to encircle the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun at 14:00 (12:00 BST) by detonating an explosive device inflicting “casualties on all members of the force.”

Earlier, the group claimed it clashed with Israeli military when it “infiltrated” the Lebanese town of Maroun al-Ras - which is about 5km (2 miles) north east of Yaroun.

The Israeli military have not confirmed any of the attacks reported by Hezbollah, but both sides have now reported “close range” encounters taking place in border towns across southern Lebanon.

An Israeli Apache helicopter releases flares near the Israeli-Lebanon border, as seen from northern Israel - AP

02:28 PM BST

Flip-flop wearing October 7 survivor shoots at Tel Aviv gunmen

A flip-flop wearing survivor of the October 7 attack on Israel shot at two gunmen who opened fire in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.

Video footage shows Lev Kreitman, an Israel Defence Forces reservist, rushing to help police during the deadly shooting that killed seven people and wounded 16, with six left in serious condition.

Mr Kreitmen, who fought for the IDF in Gaza, also survived the Nova Music Festival massacre in southern Israel on October 7, according to reports.

He told Israeli TV that he was sitting in a nearby bar having a drink when he heard gunfire.

Mr Kreitman was in a position to help as he was carrying a handgun due to his status as an IDF reservist soldier.

Read the full story here

02:14 PM BST

IDF says airbases only suffer minor damage in Iranian attack

No damage to aircraft, drones or critical infrastructure was incurred by the Iranian air assault on Tuesday night, despite airbases being hit, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have said.

According to reports in Israeli media, the IDF said that two civilians suffered shrapnel wounds, but no major injuries were sustained during the attack.

People stand on top of the remains of an Iranian missile in the Negev desert near Arad in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel - AFP

01:57 PM BST

Blasts near Israeli embassy likely caused by hand grenades, Danish police say

We reported earlier that Danish police were investigating two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen (see post at 7:56 am).

Now, Danish police have said that the blasts were likely caused by hand grenades.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the building itself, the embassy said. A nearby Jewish school closed for the day after the blasts.

Soldiers stand near the site of two explosions near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen - Shutterstock

01:37 PM BST

Hezbollah ‘injures several Israeli soldiers’ in Lebanon

Hezbollah has injured several Israeli soldiers during clashes in Maroun al-Ras, a village in southern Lebanon, the terror group has claimed.

The Hezbollah statement marked the first time the group has admitted it is fighting the IDF inside Lebanon.

The IDF has not immediately responded to the report, but said it had been engaged in close-quarters combat with Hezbollah operatives since launching a ground operation in southern Lebanon on Monday night.

The clashes follow another claim by Hezbollah that Israeli forces tried to “infiltrate” Lebanese territory, entering 400m near the border town of Oddaiseh on Wednesday morning before withdrawing.

Hezbollah claims that it engaged in close combat with Israeli troops before pushing them back over the border. It added that it targeted three points along the border with rockets and artillery.

Smoke clouds erupt during an Israeli airstrike on Khiam in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel - AFP

01:22 PM BST

01:08 PM BST

Pope calls for day of prayer on anniversary of October 7

Pope Francis has called for a “day of prayer and fasting for peace” on October, the anniversary of Hamas’ deadly massacre in Israel.

“There is a need for this, especially in this dramatic hour of our history, while the winds of war and the fires of violence continue to disrupt entire peoples and nations,” he adds.

The Pope has repeatedly called for an end to conflict in the Middle East, as well as other conflicts including Syria and Ukraine.

Pope Francis looks on, at a mass to open the Synod of Bishops in St. Peter’s square at the Vatican - REUTERS

12:45 PM BST

Danish police arrest three over blasts near Israeli embassy

We reported earlier that police were investigating two explosions that took place “in the immediate vicinity” of the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen (see post at 7:56 am).

We are now hearing that Copenhagan police have arrested three people in relation to the blasts in the Danish capital.

“Two men were arrested on a train at Copenhagen Central Station. In addition, earlier in the day we arrested a man elsewhere in Copenhagen,” police say in a post on X.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said nobody was hurt in the explosions and no damage was caused to the building.

12:36 PM BST

Dispatch: ‘I dodged death on historic day for Israel and Middle East’

“The Home Front Command app started flashing red on my phone.

There was an incoming missile headed our way from the north and there was about 90 seconds to impact.

The motorway was busy with cars and trucks, but we were moving fast. Pulling in on the hard shoulder and laying flat on the asphalt face down, as is advised, seemed risky in its own way. So we continued.

We were lucky, very lucky. Three or four rockets had been fired by Hezbollah at central Israel from Lebanon, with one slamming into Route 6, which we were on.

It had passed over us hitting the highway near the town of Kafr Qassem and leaving a sizeable crater in the road

Shrapnel had ripped through a bus with 10 passengers onboard, wounding the 54-year-old driver in the head. Others on the bus were treated for acute stress.”

Read the full dispatch from the scene of the strike here

12:21 PM BST

Israel bans head of UN from entering country

Israel has barred UN Secretary-General Antonio from entering the country, the Israeli foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Israel Katz said Mr Guterres’ failure to “unequivocally condemn” Iran’s missile attack of more than 180 ballistic missiles on Tuesday evening made him persona non grata in Israel.

It comes after Mr Guterres issued a statement condemning the “broadening of the Middle East conflict” that makes no mention of Iran.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - AP

11:53 AM BST

Israel to launch ‘significant’ attack on Iran within days

Israel will attack Iran within days and could strike oil facilities or even nuclear sites, according to reports.

The Israeli response could include targeted assassinations as well as air strikes, Israeli officials told Axios news website.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, on Tuesday vowed to retaliate against Iran after it fired 180 ballistic missiles over the border.

Israel’s war cabinet has not decided exactly what form the response will take, Axios reported, and wants to first discuss its options with the United States.

“We have a big question mark about how the Iranians are going to respond to an attack, but we take into consideration the possibility that they would go all in, which will be a whole different ball game,” an Israeli official told Axios.

Naftali Bennett, a former Israeli prime minister, has urged Israel to “destroy [Iran’s] nuclear project, destroy their major energy facilities and critically hit this terrorist regime.”

The United States has expressed solid support for Israel, warning that there would be “severe consequences” for Iran and that Washington was “well postured” to defend its interests in the Middle East.

11:25 AM BST

Watch: Smoke rises over Beirut skyline following Israeli strikes

Smoke was seen lingering over Beirut on Tuesday evening into early Wednesday as the Israeli military confirmed strikes on “Hezbollah targets” after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel.

10:56 AM BST

Iran’s supreme leader tells West to ‘get lost’

The escalation of hostilities across the Middle East is the fault of the “US and some European countries” which “falsely claim they bring peace and tranquility to the region”, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said.

He said the West must “get lost” from the region, to allow countries in the area to live in peace.

He added that he is “mourning” the death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah, but did not postpone has meeting with elites in Tehran on Wednesday because Iran’s mourning is a “reviving and driving” force.

Mr Khamenei - who remains in a secure location - made the call to launch the barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei listens to a speaker in a meeting in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday - Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader

10:34 AM BST

Pictured: Palestinians grieve relatives killed in Gaza

Palestinians mourn for relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah.

On 27 September, four Palestinian men were reportedly killed and others injured, when they were hit in An Nuseirat New camp, in Deir al Balah.

Palestinians weep for relatives killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza - AP

10:14 AM BST

Sirens ring out in several towns near Lebanon border

Rocket alert sirens warning of an incoming attack have sounded out in a number of towns near the Lebanon border, including Shlomi, Matzuva, Ya’ara and Hanita.

We reported earlier that more than 100 rockets have already been fired from Lebanon at northern Israel today (see post at 8:43 am).

A woman carries a cat past a destroyed building at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Shayyah - AFP

People stand near an overturned vehicle as dust and smoke billow from the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Shayyah - AFP

09:53 AM BST

British forces ‘played their part’ in defending Israel, says Defence Secretary

UK armed forces “played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation” as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel late Tuesday, British Defence Secretary John Healey said.

Britain has a major military base in Cyprus and UK fighter jets were involved in supporting Israel during Tuesday night’s attack.

The UK performed a similar role in April, when Iran last attacked Israel with missiles and drones, with reports then that Royal Air Force (RAF) jets helped to shoot down some of the drones.

“British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East,” said Mr Healey in a statement released late Tuesday.

“The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats.”

It comes amid reports that the UK government has chartered a plane which is due to fly its citizens out of Lebanon on Wednesday.

Defence Secretary John Healey ahead of a bilateral meeting with Minister of Defence for Cyprus, Vasilis Palmas at the Ministry of Defence in Nicosia, Cyprus - PA

09:33 AM BST

Pictured: Around 100 homes damaged in Tel Aviv suburb

In the city of Hod Hasharon, a suburb of Tel Aviv, some 100 homes were damaged, with a number of homes seriously damaged and dozens more suffering light damage in Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday evening.

The municipality said that the damage was incurred from shrapnel and the shock waves set off by falling shrapnel fragments.

A man walks with a dog past a the rubble of a destroyed building in Hod Hasharon in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel - AFP

The damage incurred on the roof of a residential house in Hod Hasharon - AFP

09:17 AM BST

Spain to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defence Minister says

Spain plans to send two military aircraft to evacuate as many as 350 citizens from Lebanon as early as tomorrow, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has said.

“The Spanish airplanes are ready, the staff are ready, as always with the professionalism of the Spanish army,” she says in an interview with Antena 3 TV station.

08:53 AM BST

The IDF ‘will continue to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces’

The IDF’s Chief of General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, said Israel “will continue to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces” following Iran’s massive missile attack on Tuesday evening.

LTG Halevi added that Israel worked with Washington together in defence for “several days before, during, and after” Iran’s assault and will continue to do so to “strengthen regional stability and the coordination between the militaries.”

Following yesterday's Iranian attack against Israel, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, spoke with the Commander of @CENTCOM, General Michael Erik Kurilla, regarding the current situation.



The IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces cooperated together in defense several… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 2, 2024

08:43 AM BST

Around 100 rockets fired at northern Israel so far today

Some 100 rockets have been launched from Lebanon at northern Israel since this morning, according to the IDF.

In the last recent barrage, around 10 rockets were fired toward the Western Galilee and Haifa Bay area.

There were no injuries reported in the latest attack.

08:39 AM BST

How much damage was inflicted by Iran’s attack on Israel?

Iran launched around 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel on Tuesday evening, the Israeli military said.

Most missiles were shot down by Israeli aerial defence systems, an Israeli security official claimed, while local reports said some military bases may have been struck, and that restaurants and schools were hit.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that 90 per cent of projectiles had struck their targets, adding that hypersonic missiles had been used for the first time.

IRGC sources said three Israeli military bases had been targeted.

08:34 AM BST

Iran warns US ‘not to intervene’

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Tehran has “warned the US forces to withdraw from this matter and not to intervene.”

He added that there was “no exchange of messages” with the US before Iran launched its massive missile attack on Tuesday evening, saying that Tehran only communicated with Washington after the assault.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Shutterstock/Shutterstock

08:24 AM BST

Watch: moment Iranian missile hits Tel Aviv

New footage has captured the moment of impact during an Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel’s main coastal cities in a massive attack on Tuesday evening.

08:19 AM BST

IDF orders “immediate” evacuation of two dozen villages in south Lebanon

The IDF has ordered Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

“For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately,” said Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, in a statement on X.

“Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities or their weapons, puts themselves at risk.”

He added that Lebanese civilians should head north. “Any movement south could endanger your life,” he said.

Smoke billows amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon - REUTERS

Dust and smoke billow from the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Shayyah on October 2 - ANWAR AMRO/AFP

08:09 AM BST

‘Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire,’ warns Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned that Iran’s recent massive attack on Israel risks “setting the entire region on fire.”

He implored Hezbollah and Iran to “immediately cease their attacks on Israel”, adding that Germany and its allies will continue to work toward a ceasefire.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - REUTERS

08:01 AM BST

Israel faces ‘biggest opportunity in 50 years’ to transform the Middle East, says former Israeli PM

Naftali Bennett, a former Israeli prime minister, wrote on social media that Israel was facing “the biggest opportunity in the past 50 years” to change the face of the region.

“We must act now to destroy its nuclear project, destroy their major energy facilities and critically hit this terrorist regime,” Mr. Bennett said of Iran. “The tentacles of that octopus are severely wounded — now’s the time to aim for the head,” he added.

Israel has now its greatest opportunity in 50 years, to change the face of the Middle East.



The leadership of Iran, which used to be good at chess, made a terrible mistake this evening.



We must act *now* to destroy Iran's nuclear program, its central energy facilities, and to… — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) October 1, 2024

07:56 AM BST

Two explosions near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Two explosions took place “in the immediate vicinity” of the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen early on Wednesday morning, Danish police report.

At a press conference later in the morning, police said that no one had been injured in the blasts but were otherwise sparse on details.

They have not said when exactly the explosions took place, how powerful they were or whether there was any damage to property.

In comments reported in the local media, a police spokesman said it was “too early to say” whether there was a connection between the blasts and the embassy but that “the explosion happened in the immediate vicinity... and that is why it is part of the investigation.”

No arrests have so far been made.

Police officers are seen securing an area near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, on October 2 - AFP

07:55 AM BST

Israel ‘infiltrates’ village in south Lebanon

Hezbollah operatives “clashed” with Israeli forces and forced them to retreat as they attempted to “infiltrate” the Lebanese town of Odaisseh early this morning, Hezbollah has claimed.

It added that Hezbollah also targeted three different points along the border with rockets and artillery.

The IDF described the ground operations in the region as “limited, localised and targeted raids,” with the target of destroying Hezbollah’s infrastructure on the border with Israel.

It added that another division has been deployed to southern Lebanon for ground operations against Hezbollah, with the 36th Division now joining the 98th Division, which entered Lebanon on Monday night.

Some 50 rockets were in retaliation launched from Lebanon at northern Israel this morning, the IDF has said.

07:54 AM BST

