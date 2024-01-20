Netanyahu’s rejection of Palestinian state unacceptable, says David Lammy

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

The shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, has described Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state when the war in the Middle East ends as “unacceptable”.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he echoed Keir Starmer’s reaction to Netanyahu’s stance. Lammy said: “We are committed to the recognition of a Palestinian state. We want to work with international partners to achieve that.”

He said the US president, Joe Biden, was right to have committed to working towards helping the Palestinians move towards statehood.

“And I have to say, I think Netanyahu’s words were unacceptable,” he added. “Of course, the Palestinian people deserve a state, and if they don’t, the consequence of that is either one state in which Benjamin Netanyahu would have to explain how Palestinians and Israelis live side by-side with equal rights, or no state, in which what he is really saying is occupation, and siege continues.”

On Thursday, Netanyahu said he rejected any moves to establish a Palestinian state when Israel ends its offensive against Gaza, and that all territory west of the Jordan River would be under Israeli security control.

After Netanyahu’s comments, the White House national security adviser, John Kirby, told reporters: “There will be a post-conflict Gaza, no reoccupation of Gaza.”

Biden, however, voiced hope that establishing a Palestinian state was still possible even while Netanyahu remains in office after a call with the Israeli leader on Friday – their first talks in nearly a month.

Starmer this week criticised Netanyahu’s rejection of moves to establish a Palestinian state as “wrong and unacceptable”.

Rishi Sunak has previously said the UK’s longstanding position is that a two-state solution is the right outcome.

The UK Conservative government and the Labour opposition, along with the US, have said they back Israel’s right to defend itself after Hamas’s 7 October attacks. Both have expressed support for a “sustainable” ceasefire but have resisted calls to back an immediate one.

However, the Israeli government has been urged by western allies to limit the scope of its offensive and act within the parameters of international law.

Israel currently faces a case at the UN’s international court of justice brought by South Africa, which accuses it of genocide over its actions in Gaza – a charge Israel denies.

Earlier this week, the White House announced it was the “right time” for Israel to lower the intensity of its military action in Gaza. However, Netanyahu struck a defiant tone, repeatedly saying the offensive will not be halted until it realises its goals of destroying Hamas and bringing home all remaining hostages.