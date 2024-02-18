Netanyahu rejects pressure to stop ground offensive in Rafah as strikes kill over 40 Palestinians

The Daily Beast

Fox NewsEric Trump echoed several of his father’s grievances after the pair found out Friday that they, along with Donald Trump Jr., have to pay a $364 million fine—before interest—for committing bank fraud, and insisted that his family’s real estate business is actually “amazing.”About an hour after the former president emerged from Mar-a-Lago to criticize the city and state of New York, smear the state’s attorney general, and falsely claim that there was “no fraud” taking place in the Trump Or