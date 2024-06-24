STORY: :: ISRAELI CHANNEL 14

:: Israel's Netanyahu says 'intense fighting' with Hamas is ending, but war will go on

Channel 14 Host: "I mean it's within a month?"

Netanyahu: “The end of the phase of intense fighting?"

Channel 14 Host: “Yes, is it up to a month?"

Netanyahu: "Very soon."

:: June 23, 2024

:: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister

“If there is an agreement, it will be an agreement according to our terms, and our terms are not to end the war, to leave Gaza and leave Hamas as it is. I refuse to leave Hamas as it is. We need to eliminate it."

:: Modiin, Israel

“In the end you will have to do two things: you will need the ongoing military demilitarization by the Israel Defense Forces and you will need to establish a civil administration, I hope with the support and management of certain countries in the region. I think this is the right way to move forward. I'll tell you what I'm not ready to do, I'm not ready to establish a Palestinian state there, I'm not ready to hand it over to the Palestinian Authority. I'm not ready to do that.”

Once the intense fighting is over in Gaza, Netanyahu said, Israel will be able to deploy more forces along the northern border with Lebanon, where fighting with Iran-backed Hezbollah has escalated.

Many Israeli towns near the border with Lebanon have been evacuated during the fighting.