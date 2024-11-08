Israeli football fans targeted in ‘very violent incident’ in Amsterdam causes Netanyahu to send rescue planes

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two rescue planes to be sent to Amsterdam following a “very violent incident” targeting Israeli football fans, his office announced on Friday.

The directive came after several people reported attacks tied to a football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which Ajax won 5-0.

The violence erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the soccer stadium imposed by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema, who had feared that clashes would break out between protesters and supporters of the Israeli soccer club.

Amsterdam police had no immediate comment on the violence or numbers of arrests and injuries. A spokesperson for Halsema said the municipality was preparing a statement.

Issuing a statement condemning the attack, Mr Netanyahu’s office said: “The prime minister views this horrific incident with great severity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces act firmly and quickly against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof said on X that he followed reports of the violence “with horror.”

“Completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with everyone involved,” he added, saying that he had spoken to Mr Netanyahu and “emphasised that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted. It is now quiet in the capital.”

Youth clash with Israeli football fans outside Amsterdam Central station (X/iAnnet via REUTERS)

Geert Wilders, the hard right nationalist lawmaker whose Party for Freedom won elections in the Netherlands last year and who is a staunch ally of Israel, reacted to a video apparently showing a Maccabi fan being surrounded by several men.

“Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable,” Mr Wilders said.

Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the attacks, stating, “Fans who went to see a football game encountered antisemitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness,” in a post on X.

Israel’s national security ministry advised citizens in Amsterdam to remain in their hotels as a precaution.

Israeli football supporters and Dutch youth clash near Amsterdam Central station, in Amsterdam (Reuters)

Dutch authorities detained 57 people after pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempted to approach the Johan Cruyff Stadium, where protests had been banned.

While fans left the stadium peacefully, clashes erupted in the city centre later in the night.

We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands.



This is a serious… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 8, 2024

The largest-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, quoted Israeli fans who said the attacks appeared to be planned.

President Isaac Herzog was among senior Israeli politicians who said the violence recalled the attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen last year as well as the anti-Semitic attacks on European Jews in the pogroms of previous centuries.

“We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an anti-Semitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam,” he wrote in a message on the social media platform X.

Israel's Defence Forces announced a rescue mission with medical teams being deployed in coordination with the Dutch government.

“The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and include medical and rescue teams,” the IDF said.

Video on social media showed crowds running through the streets and a man being beaten, with some attackers shouting “Free Palestine”.