Netanyahu steams as rival to meet with VP Harris, who has urged a cease-fire: Live updates

Vice President Kamala Harris was schedued to meet Monday with an Israeli war cabinet member and longtime rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one day after calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The meeting is viewed in Israel as a warning from the Biden administration to Netanyahu, who has refused global demands for a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis and has pledged to continue the war in Gaza until Hamas is crushed.

Harris will meet with Benny Gantz, who joined Netanyahu's government in a show of solidarity after the Hamas-led attack on Israel Oct. 7. Gantz, a centrist, is taking heat from his own government for making the trip, which also will include talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top U.S officials.

An official from Netanyahu’s far-right Likud party, who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said Gantz’s trip was not authorized by Netanyahu. The prime minister chastised Gantz, telling him the country has “just one prime minister,” AP reported.

Harris made news in Israel on Sunday with her call for an immediate cease-fire.

"People in Gaza are starving," she said in Alabama to mark the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when Alabama state troopers clubbed peaceful civil rights marchers. "The conditions are inhumane, and our common humanity compels us to act."

Palestinian children attend an English class in a school housing displaced Gazans in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 4, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, hasn’t been in contact with his own negotiating team for at least a week, raising concerns that a cease-fire deal could be held up awaiting Sinwar's approval, Egyptian and Qatari officials told the Wall Street Journal.

∎ U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Monday for meetings with Lebanese leaders aimed at avoiding escalation of the clashes between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants.

∎ Hundreds of demonstrators led by UnXeptable, a group of Israeli expat activists, gathered outside the Red Cross building in Washington, D.C., demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. Among the speakers was Boaz Atzili, whose nephew Aviv was killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Aviv Atzili's body has not been released by the militants.

UN agency investigating claims of abuse of Palestinian prisoners

An unpublished investigation by the United Nations agency for Palestinian affairs accuses Israel of abusing hundreds of Palestinians detained in Gaza during the war, the New York Times reported, saying it had reviewed the report. The authors of the report allege that the detainees, including at least 1,000 civilians later released without charge, were held at three military sites inside Israel. The report said the detainees included males and females whose ages ranged from 6 to 82, some of whom said they were beaten, stripped, robbed, blindfolded, sexually abused and denied access to lawyers and doctors. Some died in detention, the report said.

The report was compiled by UNRWA, which is under investigation after at least 30 of its 13,000 employees were determined to have participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Contributing: David Jackson, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

