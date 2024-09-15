Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthi rebels of 'heavy price' after first missile attack on central Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Yemen's Houthi rebels would pay "a heavy price" after the group claimed responsibility for a rare missile attack launched from Lebanon on Israel's Upper Galilee region and the annexed Golan Heights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Yemen's Houthi rebels of retaliation after the group claimed a missile attack on central Israel.

"This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory. They should have known by now that we charge a heavy price for any attempt to harm us," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.

"Those who need a reminder in this matter are invited to visit the port of Hodeida," he added, referring to Yemen's Red Sea city that Israeli warplanes bombed in July after the Houthis claimed a drone strike that killed a civilian in Tel Aviv.

The Houthis are among the Iran-backed groups in the Middle East that have been drawn into the conflict triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.

On Sunday morning about 40 projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards Israel's Upper Galilee region and the annexed Golan Heights, Israel's military said.



