Netflix cheekily showing Mike Tyson's bare butt might have been the only highlight of his Jake Paul fight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Mike Tyson post fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024) ORG XMIT: 776212317 ORIG FILE ID: 2185060151

Live events are hard to put on, aren't they?

We got proof of that in a couple of different ways on Friday night with the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight. There were issues for Netflix all night with buffering, and that left fans of the WWE and NFL worried about the streamer's ability to broadcast their events.

MORE FROM THE FIGHT: 10 celebrities who were there to watch

And then there was that pre-fight interview with Tyson, who finished chatting and walked away with the camera right on him ... and there it was! Tyson's bare butt, for all the world to see (unless you had issues with the broadcast).

We won't show it here (we're a family website!), but here you go. That link should help.

LMAOOOOO when the camera cut to Mike Tyson’s butt pic.twitter.com/pssym3RrmF — rosie (@nozierosie) November 16, 2024

More Boxing!

Who won the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight last night? Here's your answer.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight result, recap

What is Mike Tyson's boxing record after Jake Paul fight?

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Netflix cheekily showing Mike Tyson's bare butt might have been the only highlight of his Jake Paul fight