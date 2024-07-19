Netflix denies Katie Price documentary rumours

Netflix has quashed reports that it was making a three-part documentary about the former model

Katie Price claimed she would be the subject of a new Netflix documentary, which the streaming service denies. (Alan D West/Alamy Live News)

Netflix has denied that it is working on a new documentary series with Katie Price. This week, the former model — who is currently promoting her seventh autobiography — told a number of media outlets that she had done a deal with the streaming service to produce a documentary series about her that would begin shooting at the end of July.

The 46-year-old told MailOnline: "I'm doing my life story for Netflix. I am actually doing a three-parter about my life for Netflix." She later told HitsRadio (via Evening Standard), "I can’t wait to have my life on Netflix as a three-parter," adding that filming would begin "at the end of the month."

However, a Netflix spokesperson has told Yahoo: "Netflix is not doing a documentary with Katie Price." Over the past year, the streaming giant has enjoyed success with documentaries about UK celebrities including series with David Beckham and Robbie Williams, however it looks like a deal with Price to tell her story has not been made.

Earlier this week Price hinted that a big name creative had been lined up to make the show saying, "I can’t tell you who the producer, director is but when my sister told me I said 'Are you joking? What? He even knows who I am?!'"

Katie Price is busy on the promotional trail for her seventh autobiography Katie Price: This Is Me. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A lucrative deal for a documentary series would be a great help for Price who had her £1.3m home of ten years — the so-called Mucky Mansion — repossessed by court bailiffs in June after declaring bankruptcy back in March. The former glamour model was first declared bankrupt in 2019.

At a hearing in February this year, Price was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans to trustees for the next three years, in relation to her first bankruptcy.

In March, she was declared bankrupt for a second time due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

David Beckham is rumoured to have raked in £20m for his Netflix documentary which led to a renewed interest in the life and career of the England football legend, and proved to be a huge boost to his income.

While Netflix has denied involvement in Price's planned documentary series, it could still end up being made for another broadcaster or streaming service.

Yahoo has contacted Katie Price's representatives for comment.