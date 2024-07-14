New Netflix Docuseries “Homicide: Los Angeles ”Revisits Phil Spector's Murder of Lana Clarkson

Phil Spector died at the age of 81 from COVID-related complications

Phil Spector was a rock 'n' roll legend. In the 1960s and 70s, he produced hits for a variety of artists including the Beatles, the Ronettes and Tina Turner. He's credited for developing the "Wall of Sound" music production method, and in 1989, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

However, by 2003, when he met Lana Clarkson, a 40-year-old actress who worked as a hostess, Spector was more of a recluse with a history of eccentric — and sometimes violent — behavior, living in a hilltop, castle-like home in Alhambra.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2003, hours after she'd first met Spector at the Sunset Strip Club, Clarkson was found dead — slumped in a chair with a gunshot wound to the mouth in the foyer of Spector's 10-bedroom, eight-bathroom home.

The chauffeur who drove the pair to Spector’s home told police he heard a gunshot at about 5 a.m., then saw Spector come outside with a gun in his hand and say, “I think I just shot her.”

Spector claimed Clarkson shot herself — his Clarkson's death is now the subject of an episode in Netflix's five-episode true crime docuseries, Homicide: Los Angeles, by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

Authorities didn't believe Spector's claims, and he was arrested and indicted for the slaying of Clarkson. Angered by the indictment, he told reporters that, "The actions of the Hitler-like DA and his storm trooper henchmen are reprehensible, unconscionable and despicable," per CBS News.

Jurors in Spector's first trial, which ended in September 2007, failed to reach a verdict after deliberating for 15 days.

His retrial began in October 2008. During the retrial, Los Angeles prosecutor Truc Do described Spector as "a very dangerous man" with “a history of playing Russian roulette with women — six women. Lana just happened to be the sixth," according to CNN.

His defense claimed Clarkson was depressed and used the 38-caliber pistol to kill herself.

Spector was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison, per CNN.

In 2013, he was depicted by Al Pacino in HBO's biopic Spector, which chronicled his first trial.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced in 2021 that Spector died at the age of 81 at an outside hospital. He died of COVID-related complications, per New York Times.

After his death, the Ronettes lead singer Veronica "Ronnie" Bennett, who was Spector's second wife, wrote on Instagram that Spector had been "a brilliant producer but a lousy husband," per the BBC.

"When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best," she wrote. "He was in complete control, directing everyone. So much to love about those days.

"Meeting him and falling in love was like a fairytale," she continued. "The magical music we were able to make together was inspired by our love. I loved him madly, and gave my heart and soul to him.

"Unfortunately, Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. Darkness set in, many lives were damaged."

The new series, Homicide: Los Angele, is executive produced by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf along with Tom Thayer, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Adam Kassen.

Homicide: Los Angeles premieres on Netflix on July 16.

