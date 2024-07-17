Netflix Drops Trailer for Part 1 of 'Simone Biles Rising' Documentary

The official trailer for Part 1 of Netflix's Simone Biles Rising documentary is here.

The teaser hears EGOT winner Viola Davis narrate an excerpt from Dr. Maya Angelou Poem, "Still I Rise" — the inspiration for the four-episode docuseries' title but also Biles' mantra, which she has tattooed on her. "Simone Biles has unfinished business. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was one of the biggest stories leading into the Games. But in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned," the official synopsis reads.

"And for Simone, the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage – forcing her to withdraw from the competition. Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done – be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises."

Watch the trailer above. Simone Biles Rising Part 1 hits Netflix July 17 — ahead of Biles' and the rest of the USA Gymnastics' appearance at the 2024 Olympics — with Part 2 premiering this Fall.