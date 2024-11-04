Netflix Execs Damla Dogan & Todd Hurvitz Out In Unscripted Shake-Up

EXCLUSIVE: There’s movement within Netflix’s unscripted ranks.

Deadline understands that Damla Dogan and Todd Hurvitz are exiting the streamer, the latest shake-up in the company’s non-scripted division. Hearing that they were told this morning.

Dogan, who was Director of Unscripted Originals, has been with the company for six years, while Hurvitz, who was Director, Non-Fiction Series, has been with the company for just over three years.

It comes as Jeff Gaspin, who was appointed as Vice President, Unscripted Series in February, puts his own stamp on the streamer’s non-scripted strategy. Gaspin has been up front about wanting Netflix to focus on bigger, entertainment formats, rather than lifestyle programming and other types of non-fiction series.

This includes shows such as Building The Band and Battle Camp. “The difference from the past is we want to focus on bigger formats, more of what you would call broadcast-style shows versus the cable style shows. I’ve done both in my career from running NBC to running Bravo, so I’m familiar with both and I really do understand the difference,” he told Deadline earlier this year.

Before joining Netflix, Dogan was SVP, Development and Programming at E! Entertainment, where she spent 17 years. Hurvitz joined in August 2021, having previously had roles at production companies including IPC, Brian Graden Media and Truly Original.

They are the latest non-scripted execs to leave Netflix this year; Jenn Levy, who was VP, Non-Fiction, left in January. Levy, who was responsible for series such as Queer Eye, subsequently joined Vanderpump Rules producer 32 Flavors as President.

