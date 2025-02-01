New on Netflix in February 2025, including the 'masterpiece' you need to see

Another month, another busy time for Netflix.

The streaming service has teased that 2025 is going to be its “biggest year yet”, and the bursting list of titles set to be added in February suggests this might be the case.

Apple Cider Vinegar, a series about a real-life wellness scam that stunned the world, looks set to be the service’s buzziest title, alongside Zero Day, a conspiracy thriller starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Joan Allen. Sign us up.

There will also be a new show set in the world of The Witcher, the conclusion to Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai and comedy film Kinda Pregnant starring Trainwreck’s Amy Schumer.

But most excitingly is the arrival of Pantheon season two. The little-seen acclaimed animated series, which has been hailed as a “masterpiece”, first aired on AMC+ in 2022 – and new episodes are becoming available on Netflix this month.

The twisty sci-fi animation is a cerebral adventure about a bullied teenager who starts receiving messages from a mysterious stranger that claims to be her recently deceased father.

Its voice cast includes Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart and Lost's Daniel Dae Kim.

With help from What’s on Netflix, below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in February 2025.

'Pantheon' is a show that needs to be seen (Netflix)

ORIGINAL TITLES

TV

TBA

Graveyard season two

Roosters season one

Too Hot to Handle: Germany season two

1 February

WWE: Royal Rumble

5 February

Celebrity Bear Hunt season one

Envious season two

Prison Cell 211 season one

Sintonia season five

6 February

Apple Cider Vinegar season one

The Åre Murders season one

Cassandra season one

Golden Kamuy 2: The Hunt of Prisoners In Hokkaido season one

Sweet Magnolias season four

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ is going to be a Netflix must-watch (Netflix)

7 February

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan season one

Pokemon: Horizons: The Search for Laqua season two

Wrong Side of the Tracks season four

10 February

Surviving Black Hawk Down season one

11 February

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep season one

13 February

Cobra Kai season six – part three

The Exchange season two

Resident Alien season three

14 February

I Am Married… But! Season one

Love Is Blind season eight

Valeria season four

18 February

Court of Gold season one

Offline Love season one

19 February

My Family season one

20 February

Zero Day season one

Robert De Niro in ‘Zero Day’ (Netflix)

21 February

Pantheon season two

24 February

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – LIVE

25 February

Full Swing season three

26 February

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die

27 February

Running Point season one

Toxic Town season one

28 February

Aitana: Metamorphosis season one

Movies

TBA

A Copenhagen Love Story

3 February

Bogotá: City of the Lost

5 February

Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer in 'Kinda Pregnant' (Netflix)

12 February

Death Before the Wedding

Honeymoon Crasher

13 February

La Dolce Villa

14 February

Dhoom Dhaam

Love Forever

Melo Movie

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Umjolo: There is No Cure

27 February

Demon City

The Wrong Track

28 February

Squad 36

Comedy

11 February

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool

18 February

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

Kids

13 February

Dog Days Out season one

17 February

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 11

LICENCED TITLES

TV

1 February

Gogglebox series 18

Home Improvement season one to eight – US

Missing: The Other Side season one – UK/US

Spec Birth season one – UK/US

Sitcom 'Home Improvement' is coming to Netflix in the US (ABC)

5 February

Alone: Australia season one – US

Grimsburg season one – US

6 February

Supreme Models season one – UK/US

7 February

The Conners season six – US

A Different World season one to six – US

Adventures of the Super Monkey season one – UK/US

Flower Shop Without Rose season one – UK/US

8 February

The Way We Wore with Celeste Barber season one – UK/US

9 February

Sick Note season one and two – UK

10 February

American Pickers season 16 – US

Love Again season two – UK

18 February

Bear’s Mission With… – UK

26 February

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season five and six – US

Movies

TBA

Venom: The Last Dance – US

1 February

American Renegades – US

Cult of Chucky – US

Fallen (2016) – US

From Prada to Nada – US

Happy Feet – US

Happy Feet Two – US

Hunt – UK

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae's 'Hunt' is coming to Netflix (Plus M)

It (2017) – US

Magic Mike XXL – US

The Nice Guys – US

Parasite – US

Queen & Slim – US

Richie Rich – US

Space Jam – US

Spanglish – US

Two Weeks Notice – US

The Wedding Planner – US

You, Me and Dupree – US

2 February

The Founder – US

6 February

DC League of Super-Pets – UK

Sumala – UK/US

7 February

Death Whisperer 2 – UK/US

8 February

Spencer – US

Kristen Stewart a Princesa Diana in 'Spencer' (STX Films)

9 February

Uncle Drew – US

10 February

Aftermath – UK/US

Rambo (2008) – US

Rambo: Last Blood – US

11 February

Peninsula – US

Train to Busan – US

12 February

Rogue Agent – US

13 February

Hello, Love, Again – US

Trial By Fire – US

16 February

Don’t Let Go – US

Gold – US

Ted 2 – US

17 February

Renfield – UK

‘Renfield’ is arriving on Netflix in February (© 2023 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

19 February

To Catch a Killer – US

20 February

Operation Finale – US

Uncredited: The Story of Passinho – US

23 February

The Super Mario Bros Movie – UK

24 February

Beau is Afraid – UK

25 February

Really Love – US

Watcher – US

Maika Monroe in psychological thriller ‘Watcher (may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage)

28 February

Despicable Me 4 – US

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – US

Anime

1 February

Cells at Work season two – UK/US

Naruto season three – UK

One Piece season 23: Dressrosa – US

4 February

Rurouni Kenshin season one – UK/US

15 February

Charlotte season one

Kids

1 February

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season seven and eight – UK