Netflix film Chief Scott Stuber is leaving to start a new company

Stuber will leave Netflix in mid-March, 'Variety' reports. He has already reportedly secured financing for his new media company. The film executive has been exploring a solo venture for some time, according to an anonymous source. "Seven years ago, Reed and Ted offered me the amazing opportunity to join Netflix and create a new home for original movies." Netflix Film Chief Scott Stuber, via statement. "I am proud of what we accomplished and I am so grateful to all the filmmakers and talent who trusted us to help tell their stories."