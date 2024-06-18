New Netflix House locations in Texas, Pennsylvania will give fans 'immersive experiences'

Fans and viewers will soon be able to live out their Netflix dreams at an all-new Netflix House opening next year at locations in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Netflix, in a news release Tuesday, announced that development plans are underway for "an experiential entertainment venue" that will bring some of their "most beloved titles to life."

"Building on previous Netflix live experiences for Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Netflix Bites, Netflix House will go one step further and create an unforgettable venue to explore your favorite Netflix stories and characters beyond the screen year-round," says Netflix about the new initiative.

Everything you love about Netflix under one (literal) roof.



Explore your favorite stories and characters beyond the screen year-round at Netflix House — coming in 2025 to King of Prussia in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas. https://t.co/LVRQUzfIjI pic.twitter.com/c5cI47qcCW — Netflix (@netflix) June 18, 2024

Screw warm and fuzzy: Why 2024 is the year of feel-bad TV

Netflix House locations

The Netflix logo is displayed at Netflix offices on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Netflix said that the first two locations of Netflix House will open at King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, about 20 miles from Philadelphia, and Galleria Dallas in Dallas in 2025. Netflix did not specify the exact dates for the opening of the two locations.

The streaming service said that the two locations were chosen "because they are part of two of the most popular shopping centers in America, boasting hundreds of retailers, high foot traffic, and proximity to major cities."

The Netflix Houses will be set up in former department store locations, said Netflix, adding that the locations will cover an area of more than 100,000 square feet.

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said in a statement. “We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings."

"The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways," she added.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix to open Netflix House in King of Prussia, Dallas in 2025