Netflix Just Announced The Release Date For Squid Game Season 2 – And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

Squid Game season two is coming later this year Netflix

Are you ready to be obsessed all over again? Three years since the world was introduced to Squid Game, season two is finally very nearly upon us.

The South Korean dystopian drama was a mega-hit upon its release in September 2021, shooting to number one on Netflix in at least 90 different countries. It now holds the record of Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

Now, we finally have a season two release date, with the brand new instalment set to drop on 26 December, 2024.

Not only that, but the streamer has announced a third and final season that will premiere in 2025.

In a post shared to X, the streamer announced the dates along with a picture of a Squid Game cast member suited up and holding a clapperboard reading “Squid Game 3”.

Squid Game Season 2 December 26

Squid Game Final Season 2025 pic.twitter.com/pLtp0mkZLA — Netflix (@netflix) August 1, 2024

We even have a brand new teaser trailer revealing what appears to be one of the new challenges, as participants can be seen sprinting in their green tracksuits on a running track before some fall to the ground.

The shot then zooms into the masked men as the Front Man says: “It’s been three years. Do you want to play again?”

Netflix also teased a tagline reading: “The real game begins.”

Anofficial synopsis for the new series elaborates: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway.”

“But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Fans can also expect other familiar faces to return for the new season, including including Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-jun.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game director and writer, wrote in an open letter: “It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season.

“On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.”

The series creator went on to reveal some more plot details that fans can expect.

“Will [Seong Gi-hun] succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” the letter continued.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.”

Season one of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, along with its reality show spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge.

