Netflix Just Announced When 'Schitt's Creek' Season 5 Will Arrive (and It's Pretty Soon!)

The wait is almost over fellow bebes.

Schitt's Creek is gracing Netflix with their fifth season on October 10 and we're already counting down the days. The hit series and its lovable characters have captured the hearts of millions (and left us laughing like a fool on our couch).

While we're dreading the inevitable final sixth season coming out next year, it'll give us plenty of time to binge all the seasons again and rewatch our favorite eccentric family. Audiences have been on a comedic and emotional rollercoaster since the Rose family was first forced to relocate to the rural town of Schitt's Creek after losing all their fortune.

Although we're not ready to say goodbye to the Roses, at least we have season 5. So grab your finest wig and a glass of fruit wine and let the binge-watching begin.

