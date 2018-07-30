Netflix Just Delayed the Premiere Date for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

It appears the gang’s return to Hawkins, Indiana, is farther away than we initially thought.

Netflix just revealed that the premiere date for Stranger Things season three has been delayed until summer 2019. Womp, womp. Although we hoped it would hit the streaming service later this year, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer are pushing the release due to high expectations.

“It’s a handcrafted show,” Cindy Holland, Netflix’s programming executive, told Entertainment Weekly. “The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

Although we don’t know much about season three, we do know it will take place one year after the season two finale and further explore the friendship between Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo).

Worth the wait? Only time will tell, but all signs point to yes.

