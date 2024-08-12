Netflix Just Released The First Teaser For Squid Game Season 2 – And We Have Questions

Squid Game will return for a second season later this year JuHan Noh/Netflix

The wait for the much-hyped second season of Squid Game will soon be over – and to get us even more excited, Netflix has offered a unique look at what’s in store.

Next month marks three years since the acclaimed South Korean drama began streaming on the global platform, and quickly became a critical and commercial hit as word began to spread across the planet.

On Sunday, the service released a cryptic 30-second teaser for the new season, including a glimpse of Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae back in character as Gi-hun.

Along with the iconic Squid Game score, the short video also features the message: “The real game begins.”

Players – it’s almost time. Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. pic.twitter.com/IVp5V48rwI — Squid Game (@squidgame) August 11, 2024

The finale of Squid Game famously featured a newly-coiffed Gi-hun pondering whether to board a plane to America in order to reconnect with his daughter, or remain behind in Korea to try and take down the organisers of the corrupt games.

In the end, he opted for the latter, with a snippet released earlier this year hinting that the story will pick up right where it left off, with Gi-hun’s character still in the airport.

This latest teaser has left us with some questions, though.

Questions like – what’s the significance of the numbers featured in close-up throughout the video? Is Gi-hun really returning to Squid Game, despite having already won it once? What does it mean that he’s back in his iconic 456 tracksuit? And, perhaps most importantly… what’s happened to his bright red ’do?

Hopefully all these questions and more will be answered when Squid Game returns to our screens for its second season on 26 December.

It was recently revealed that the spin-off competition series Squid Game: The Challenge, which divided opinion right down the middle upon its release last year, is also getting a second season.

