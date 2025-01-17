Netflix’s Korean Romance ‘Melo Movie’ Sets Valentine’s Day Launch – Global Bulletin

REEL ROMANCE

Netflix is betting on love this Valentine’s Day with “Melo Movie,” a romantic drama series that pairs “Parasite” actor Choi Woo-shik with “Strong Girl Bong-soon” star Park Bo-young. The series drops globally Feb. 14.

The story follows a film critic (Choi) who reunites with an aspiring director (Park) years after a mysterious incident drove them apart. The supporting cast includes “Mask Girl” actor Lee Jun-young and “Parasyte: The Grey” star Jeon So-nee as another pair navigating the choppy waters of love and career ambitions.

Behind the camera, “Hotel del Luna” helmer Oh Choong-hwan directs from a script by “Our Beloved Summer” scribe Lee Na-eun. The creative team aims to blend romance with coming-of-age themes.

The project marks another high-profile Korean original for Netflix as the streamer continues to expand its K-drama slate following recent hits like “A Killer Paradox” and “Daily Dose of Sunshine,” which both starred members of the “Melo Movie” ensemble.

The BBC is bringing back its hit Saturday night quiz show “Alan Carr’s Picture Slam” for a third season, following strong ratings for its sophomore run. The fast-paced format, which challenges contestants to identify rapid-fire images for a shot at a £10,000 ($12,185) prize, averaged 3.2 million viewers in 2024, with peaks hitting 4.1 million.

The series, which debuted in 2023 as BBC’s highest-rated entertainment launch that year, will commence production this spring at Glasgow’s Pacific Quay facility. Objective Entertainment produces the six-episode order, with Julie Kelling, Neale Simpson, Ben Shephard and Toby Stevens exec producing.

The broadcaster is currently accepting contestant applications through Feb. 21 for the new season, which is slated to air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

