Netflix lining up Wednesday spin-off

Netflix is reportedly working on a spin-off for the hit series Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, the streaming service is hoping to expand Wednesday into a wider universe with multiple The Addams Family shows to build off its success.

First up is a solo show for former Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen's Wednesday character Fester, the loveable but kooky uncle of Jenna Ortega's glum teenager.

The news outlet reports that a Fester show is in the very early stages of discussion, with talent and storyline details still to be worked out. As such, there's a chance such a spin-off might not move past development.

Digital Spy has reached out to Netflix for more information on the Wednesday spin-off.

Netflix's interest in expanding the world of Wednesday comes ahead of production of the second season of the show in 2024.

It was recently announced that Netflix will be moving the show's production base from Romania to Ireland for its second run — and the addition of another Addams Family character has been confirmed as well.

Jenna Ortega has promised that there will be a shift in the tone of Wednesday in season two because she felt there was too much emphasis on romance in the first set of episodes.

"We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great," she told Variety. "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more.

"Because it is so light-hearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

