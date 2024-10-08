Netflix has just cancelled your new favourite show

Netflix has just cancelled one of its most exciting new shows.

The streaming service has made a habit of prematurely cancelling acclaimed series over the years, with the most egregious cases including The OA, Mindhunter and Shadow and Bone, which was canned despite being one of its most-watched titles.

Variety has now confirmed that Netflix has cancelled a show that developed a cult fanbase since its launch on 29 August. On Monday (7 October), one of the lead stars of Kaos, a contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology from Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), seemed to reveal the show had not been renewed for a second season ahead of an official annoucement.

Aurora Perrineau inadvertently shared the news in a tribute to the show, which was captured by The Independent, on her social media pages, accompanied by photos of herself as Riddy. About 20 minutes later, the actor deleted the post and instead shared a cryptic post reading: “Woof.”

Here is Perrineau’s now-deleted post in full:

“Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try.

“When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all – every flaw, everything.

“For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor. But I’ve also found myself proud of me, and that is something I’ve struggled with.

“When I got cast, I couldn’t believe that someone SAW me. A girl who’s not only a minority but also a survivor of SA – and you’re telling me that someone thinks I could be one of the leads of a show, have agency, my own mission, and be desirable enough to be the love interest to not only one amazing human but two? I was worthy of that? Everything that happened from that point forward really changed my perspective.

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in Netflix show ‘Kaos’ (Netflix)

“As the journey continued, I started to learn about the absolutely amazing talent involved – as if Charlie wasn’t enough. Then I learned of our directors, Georgi [Banks-Davies] and Runyararo [Mapfumo]. It continued with our incredible cast; there are far too many to mention, but I have to acknowledge the three who have become life-long friends, family and lifelines while we drifted through Spain for months: Misia [Butler], Nabhaan [Rizwan] and Killian [Scott].

“Our beautiful HMU department, wardrobe department, Sister, Netflix, our production team and our entire crew – every single person involved was a heavy hitter. And there I was, sitting and wondering how? Why me? And the answer I often got back was: why not you?

“Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic – something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me.

“Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life.”

What’s on Netflix noted that, when one fan asked Perrineau if her post meant Kaos had been cancelled, the actor replied: “Sadly yes.”

News of Kaos’s possible cancellation has been met from derision of fans, especially considering Covell previously said the show needed three seasons to reach its natural conclusion.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.