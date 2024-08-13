Netflix Picks Up Thai Hit ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ For Southeast Asia, Sets Release Date

Netflix has landed the Southeast Asia streaming rights for Thai box office hit How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, set to premiere on September 12.

The streamer added that the film will also be available in more countries later this year.

Besides topping the domestic box office, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has become the highest-grossing Thai film to date in several countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Driven by the desire for a multimillion-dollar inheritance, a young man, M, decides to care for his terminally ill grandmother and moves in to live with her.

M is played by popular singer-actor Putthipong Assaratanakul (also known as Billkin), while his grandmother is played by relative newcomer Usha Seamkhum. In Thai, the film’s title is Lahn Mah, which means “grandma’s grandchild.”

Produced by GDH 559, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies was written by Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn and Pat Boonnitipat.

This film marks Bonnitipat’s debut as a feature film director and Billkin and Usha’s first leading roles in a movie.

The cast also includes Sanya Kunakorn, Sarinrat Thomas, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Duangporn Oapirat, Himawari Tajiri and Tontawan Tantivejakul.

