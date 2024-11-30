Netflix is about to remove a large selection of movies

Every month, Netflix removes a large number of movies and TV shows from its library.

While the streaming service regularly adds a bursting list of titles to its service, it also takes things down – and does so without warning subscribers in the UK.

This means that certain things you’ve been meaning to get around to viewing after adding them to your watchlist may suddenly disappear. Netflix Original titles are no longer safe from these removals, either.

Every single movie and TV series being taken down in December 2024.

Movies

1 December

Accident – UK/US

Ali – US

Araham – US

Battleship – UK

The Battleship Island – US

A Beautiful Life – UK/US

The Berlin File – US

Blood and Bone – US

Cat Burglar (Netflix Original) – UK

Charlie Brooker’s short film ‘Cat Burglar’ is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Chhota Bheem Aur Mahavinashini ka Vinaash – US

Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul – US

Choose Love – UK

The Devil’s Own – US

Diary of a Mad Black Woman – US

Donnie Brasco – UK

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – UK/US

Downton Abbey (2019) – US

Erin Brockovich – UK

‘Erin Brockovich’ is leaving Netflix UK (Columbia Pictures)

Frances Ha – US

Glengarry Glen Ross – US

Hunter Killer – US

It Chapter Two – US

The Little Things – US

Kicking and Screaming (1995) – UK

Layer Cake – UK

Life Without Principle – UK

Look for a Star – UK/US

The Matrix Resurrections – US

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool – UK

National Security – US

Nocturnal Animals – UK

Offline: Are You Ready for the Next Level? – UK/US

Once a Gangster – US

Pain & Gain – US

Point Break (1991) –US

The Quick and the Dead – US

‘The Quick and the Dead’ is leaving Netflix US (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Risen – UK

SDU: Sex Duties Units – UK/US

Snitch – UK

Space Jam: A New Legacy – US

Switch – UK

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – UK

Tears of the Sun – UK

Tee Shot: Ariya Jutanugarn – US

Terminator Salvation – UK

That’s My Boy – UK

To Leslie – US

It’s your last chance to watch ‘To Leslie' on Netflix (Momentum Pictures)

Troy – US

Two Weeks Notice – US

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor – US

The Unjust – US

Veteran – US

Villains – UK

What to Expect When You’re Expecting – US

Whiplash – UK

2 December

U Turn (2021) – UK

White Girl – UK/US

3 December

The Commuter – US

4 December

Green Lantern – UK

True North – UK

5 December

The Best of Enemies – UK

A Dog’s Purpose – UK

I Can Only Imagine – US

Living – US

Bill Nighy in ‘Living’ (Lionsgate UK)

6 December

Let’s Dance (Netflix Original) – US

Reminiscence – US

7 December

Trolls – US

9 December

Amsterdam to Anatolia – UK

Facing Mecca – UK

10 December

Dear Son – UK/US

Falafel – UK/US

Haifa Street – UK

Last Men in Aleppo – UK

RIPD – UK

Safe House – UK

200 Meters – UK

11 December

Ezra – UK/US

The War Below – UK

12 December

Fun Size – UK

The Guest – UK

15 December

Boyz n the Hood – UK

‘Boyz n the Hood' (Columbia Pictures)

FREDI – UK

Holy Expectations – UK

U-571 – UK

16 December

Darkest Hour – US

Hizia – UK

Mortal Kombat (2021) – US

17 December

Bad Boys for Life – UK

‘Bad Boys for Life’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

18 December

Emma (1996) – UK

19 December

Random Hearts – UK

20 December

Aquaman – UK

Lang Tong – UK

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken – US

Rush Hour – UK

Rush Hour 2 – UK

Rush Hour 3 – UK

21 December

Kiss the Girls – UK

Once Again – UK

The Flash – US

24 December

Uradi – UK

25 December

Black and Blue – UK

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – UK

‘Matilda the Musical’ is leaving Netflix in the UK (Sony Pictures Releasing International)

28 December

A Twelve Year Night (Netflix Original) – US

TV

1 December

Basketball Wives season three and four – US

Big Brother season six and 17 – US

Blind Detective season one – UK/US

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast – UK

Haunted House season one – UK/US

Inborn Pair season one – UK/US

Meteor Garden season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Sonic X season one and two – UK/US

2 December

Nightflyers season one – US

Supermodel Me: Revolution season one – UK/US

5 December

Costco at Christmas – UK

The Prince of Tennis: Match, Tennis, Juniors season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US

6 December

Greggs: What’s Really In It? – UK

Teasing Master Takagi-san season one (Netflix Original) – UK/US

7 December

Voltron: Legendary Defender season one to eight (Netflix Original) – UK/US

9 December

How to Get Away with Murder season one to six – UK

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ (ABC)

15 December

The Hills season one and two – UK/US

27 Deecember

The Moon Embracing the Sun season one

She Was Pretty season one

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo season one

W – Two Worlds Apart season one

Kids

21 December

Sonic Boom season one – UK

23 December

Badanamu ABC TV – UK

Badanamu Pop – UK

Interactive

Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie – US

Barbie Epic Road Trip – UK/US

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! – UK/US

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile – UK/US

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama – UK/US

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – UK/US

Cat Burglar – UK/US

Choose Love – UK/US

Escape The Undertaker – UK/US

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind – US

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest – UK/US

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure – UK/US

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You – UK/US

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – UK/US

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout – UK/US

Trivia Quest – UK/US

Triviaverse – UK/US

We Lost Our Human – UK/US

You vs Wild: Out Cold – US