Netflix reveals Unstable season 2 release date

Netflix has revealed the release date for the second season of Unstable, with fans not having to wait too long.

The series follows socially shy son Jackson (John Owen Lowe), who begins working for his successful but eccentric father Ellis (Rob Lowe) at his high-tech bio-research facility, with the aim being to save him from spiralling further following the death of his wife.

After being renewed for a second season, fans have been eagerly anticipating its return, and their wishes have now been granted after it was confirmed that the show would return on August 1.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

The release date was unveiled as part of a teaser clip, which showed Ellis dressed up in prison clothes alongside a host of other hijinks and gaffes. There’s also a hint at a botched robbery and curious experiments, though it remains to be seen how it is all tied together.

“Ellis lays out a series of challenges and mind games for Jackson to determine if he has what it takes to succeed as heir to the Dragon empire. But does a newcomer have other ideas?” reads the logline for the season.

The second season will boast some additions to the cast, with Lamorne Morris (Fargo) and Iris Apatow (This Is 40) joining as recurring guest stars. Morris will play Peter, the charismatic founder of a biotech start-up who plays into the rivalry between Ellis and Jackson.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Meanwhile, Apatow will portray Georgia, “Anna’s irreverent ex-stepdaughter turned unwilling Dragon intern. Georgia copes with office life by stirring up trouble and making Anna’s life more difficult whenever possible,” reads the character description (via TUDUM).

Upon the announcement of the renewal, the central father-son duo said: “It's a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable. Here's to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way.”

Unstable returns on Netflix on August 1.

