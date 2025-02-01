Netflix’s The Sandman to end amid Neil Gaiman sexual assault allegations

Netflix’s Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman has been canceled.

The show is set to end with its upcoming second season which will be released this year.

In a statement to Variety, showrunner Allan Heinberg said: “The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season.

“We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

The news comes after Gaiman denied engaging in “non-consensual sexual activity” after accusations of assault by multiple women earlier this month.

The American Gods author, 64, had been the subject of a lengthy New York magazine article involving interviews with eight women who all accused him of sexual assault, including a long-term babysitter from New Zealand and a caretaker on his property in Woodstock, New York.

Tom Sturridge in ‘The Sandman’ (Netflix)

Gaiman responded to the allegations on January 14 in a blog post titled: “Breaking the silence.”

“As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognize and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen. I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever,” wrote Gaiman.

The author went on to say that he has reviewed correspondence with his accusers, writing: “I went back to read the messages I exchanged with the women around and following the occasions that have subsequently been reported as being abusive. These messages read now as they did when I received them – of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again. At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides.”

He did, however, acknowledge personal failings, adding: “I also realize, looking through them, years later, that I could have and should have done so much better. I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was obviously careless with people’s hearts and feelings, and that’s something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people’s.”

Gaiman concluded: “Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can’t accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn’t do.”

Since accusations against Gaiman first became public in a Tortoise podcast last July, several film and television adaptations of his work have been halted. It was announced last year that he is no longer a producer on Good Omens, the Prime Video series which will conclude with a single episode instead of a planned third series.

Disney paused production on a film adaptation of Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book and Netflix canceled Dead Boy Detectives although that may not have been related to the allegations.

A musical adaptation of Coraline was axed earlier this week.